Prithviraj Sukumaran's Next Malayalam Film 'Kuruthi' Shoot Date And Star Cast Announced

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran announced his next production venture titled Kuruthi and also revealed the date when the shoot of the film will go on floors. The upcoming film is produced by Prithviraj's wife Supriya Sukumaran under the banner Prithviraj Productions. The tagline of the Malayalam film reads, "A vow to kill... an oath to protect!" and it also boasts of an ensemble cast.

Prithviraj's next Kuruthi's shoot date revealed!

On November 23, 2020, Prithviraj Sukumaran and the makers of his upcoming Malayalam film Kuruthi announced commencing the shoot of the film from December 9, 2020. The film marks the third production venture of the actor under the banner Prithviraj Productions. Kuruthi is bankrolled by Prithviraj's journalist wife Supriya Menon and it also marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier in the Malayalam film industry.

Yesterday, the Driving License actor took to his Instagram handle to announce the film, along with its shoot date and also revealed the star cast of Kuruthi. Along with sharing the Malayalam and English posters of the film on his Instagram handle, Prithviraj wrote, "#KURUTHI A vow to kill... an oath to protect! Shoot starts on 09/12/2020 (sic)".

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post below:

Alongside the Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor, Kuruthi will also star Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Srinda, Naslen, Gopy, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Sagar Surya, and Navas Vallikkunnu in the lead roles. With the Coffee Bloom filmmaker Manu Warrier at its helm, the touted to be a social-political thriller's screenplay is penned by Anish Pallyal. Furthermore, the music of this Malayalam film will be composed by Jakes Bejoy. As per the tagline of the film, Kuruthi appears to chronicle a tale of revenge.

According to a report by OnManorama.com, the upcoming Malayalam film will be shot entirely in Kottayam's Erattupetta, located in the state of Kerela. Furthermore, it is also reported that Kuruthi's shoot will be completed in one schedule which is expected to be wrapped in the second week of January 2021. However, the release date of the film has been kept under wraps by the makers.

