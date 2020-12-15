If You Liked 'The Beast', Here Are 10 Intriguing Thrillers You Must Watch

Directed by Ludovico Di Martino, La Belva or The Beast is the new action-packed kidnapping flick on Netflix. The Italian movie released on 27 November 2020 on the OTT platform is still making waves. With the addition of Fabrizio Gifuni and Lino Musella's acting in the movie, The Beast is a great thriller movie. So here's a list of movies that you can watch if you loved The Beast and are looking for new films:

Movies like The Beast

Captain Phillips (2013)

This 2013 movie was directed by Paul Greengrass and starring Tom Hanks and Barkhad Abdi in the lead roles. It showcases Tom Hanks as the leader of a ship that gets hijacked by Somalian pirates. The movies cast is very dynamic and very much like The Beast cast. Fans see actor Tom Hanks as Richard "Rich" Phillips, Catherine Keener as Andrea Phillips, Barkhad Abdi as Abduwali Muse, pirate leader and Barkhad Abdirahman as Adan Bilal.

Captive (I) (2012)

This 2012 film was directed by Brillante Mendoza and starring Isabelle Huppert in the lead roles. It showcases a haunting story about a group of abductions and their aftermath. The cast is Isabelle Huppert as Thérèse Bourgoine, Marc Zanetta as John Bernstein, Katherine Mulville as Sophie Bernstein, Maria Isabel Lopez as Marianne Agudo Pineda, Mercedes Cabral as Emma Policarpio and Sid Lucero as Abu Mokhif.

Cellular (2004)

This 2004 movie is directed by David R. Ellis and the screenplay is by Chris Morgan, based on a story by Larry Cohen. It stars actors stars Chris Evans, Jason Statham, Kim Basinger and William H. Macy, with Noah Emmerich, Richard Burgi, Valerie Cruz and Jessica Biel in different roles. The film is also about a kidnapping.

Hunger (2008)

This 2008 film was directed by Steve McQueen and starring Michael Fassbender, Liam Cunningham, and Liam McMahon in the lead. The movie revolves around Irish hunger strike. Fans see the cast Michael Fassbender as Bobby Sands, Liam Cunningham as Father Dominic Moran, Liam McMahon as Gerry Campbell and Stuart Graham as Raymond Lohan.

Fargo (1996)

The 1996 film is written, produced and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. It casts Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson, William H. Macy as Jerry Lundegaard, Steve Buscemi as Carl Showalter and Peter Stormare as Gaear Grimsrud. The film is a combination of a murder and kidnapping movie and has received high praises from critics of all time.

Homefront (I) (2013)

This 2013 flick was directed by Gary Fleder, written by Sylvester Stallone. It is based on a book called Homefront. It casts Jason Statham as Phil Broker, James Franco as Morgan "Gator" Bodine, Winona Ryder as Sheryl Marie Mott and Marcus Hester as Jimmy Klum. The movie is about an agent who uncovers a drug deal but gets his own daughter kidnapped in the process.

Girls Against Boys (2012)

This 2012 from was written and directed by Austin Chick and starring Danielle Panabaker and Nicole LaLiberte in the led. This is another nail-biting thriller movie based around a kidnapping. The cast is Danielle Panabaker as Shae, Nicole LaLiberte as Lu, Andrew Howard as Terry and Michael Stahl-David as Simon.

Freezer (2014)

Freezer was directed by TV director Mikael Salomon. The film stars Dylan McDermott, Yuliya Snigir and Peter Facinelli in the lead. The movie revolves around Robert Saunders who wakes up to find that he is being held captive in a meat freezer. The cast is Dylan McDermott as Robert, Yuliya Snigir as Alisa, Peter Facinelli as Detective Sam Gurov and Andrey Ivchenko as Kiril.

Taken (2008)

The 2008 film was written by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen, and directed by Pierre Morel. It stars Niam Leeson as a father who will do anything to save his daughter who has been abducted. The film casts Liam Neeson as Bryan Mills, Maggie Grace as Kim Mills, Famke Janssen as Lenore Mills-St John and Katie Cassidy as Amanda.

Gardens of the Night (2008)

This 2008 film was written and directed by Damian Harris and starring Gillian Jacobs, John Malkovich, Ryan Simpkins, and Tom Arnold in the lead. A great thriller movie that fans must watch. The film casts John Malkovich as Michael, Kevin Zegers as Frank, Michelle Rodriguez as Lucy, Jeremy Sisto as Jimmy and Peta Wilson as Sarah.

