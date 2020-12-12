If You Loved 'Alice In Borderland', Here Are Some Manga-based Live Action Dramas To Watch

Japanese Manga is highly popular for its intriguing stories and memorable illustrations. Manga typically winds up to getting adapted into an anime and occasionally it gets turned into live-action too. Every year, Japan airs plenty of new series that are live-action. If you loved watching Netflix’s latest psychological thriller live-action Alice in Borderland, here is a list of live-action dramas that were adapted from the manga.

List of manga-based live action dramas to watch

1. Mischievous Kiss: Love in Tokyo

Mischievous Kiss is based on the Japanese manga Itazura Na Kiss which was written by Tada Kaoru. This is the fifth television adaption of the manga. The series features Honoka Miki and Yuki Furukawa in the lead roles and has 16 episodes. The plot revolves around Kotoko and her father who go to live with Naoki’s family, giving her the chance to try to win him over. The series is available on Rakuten Viki.

2. Bloody Monday

The series is an adaption of the manga of the same title by author Ryumon Ryo and illustrated by Megumi Koji. The original had been serialised in Weekly Shōnen Magazine by Kodansha. The drama series features Haruma Miura in the lead role. Bloody Monday revolves around high school student Fujimaru Takagi who is a white hat computer hacker. He must clear his father’s name by solving the ‘Bloody Monday’ mystery which involves Russian terrorists. The series is available on Drama Cool.

3. Erased

The thriller fantasy live-action web drama Erased is an adaption from Kei Sanbe’s manga of the same name. It was serialised in Kadokawa Shoten’s Young Ace magazine. The series was released by Netflix in December 2017. The web drama features Tatsuya Fujiwara as Satoru Fujinuma. The plot follows Satoru Fujinuma, who lives in Chiba and somehow possesses an ability known as revival. This sends him back in time moments before a life-threatening incident, enabling him to prevent it from happening again. The live-action drama is available on Netflix.

4. The files of Young Kindaichi Neo

Based on a mystery manga series by Yōzaburō Kanari and illustrated by Fumiya Satō, the live-action drama revolves around the crime-solving adventures of a high school student, Haime Kindaichi who is the grandson of the famous private detective Kosuke Kindaichi. The series has nine episodes and features Ryosuke Yamada, Haruna Kawaguchi and Daiki Arioka in the pivotal roles. The show is available on Netflix.

5. Kantaro: The Travelling Sweet Tooth Salaryman

The series is based on the manga series Saboriman Ametani Kantarou which is written by Tensei Hagiwara and is illustrated by Inoue ABD. The series features Onoe Matsuya in the lead role. The plot of the live-action drama revolves around Ametani Kantarou, a salesman who works at a publishing house, leads a double life as he plays hooky from work to write his blog. In his journey to attain a glimpse of sweet heaven, Kantaro samples various Japanese and Western sweets. The web drama was published on Netflix in July 2017.

