If You Loved 'Grinch Musical', Here Are Some Christmas Films You Must Watch

The Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical Live! is the Christmas special from the series this year that aired on NBC on December 9, 2020. The performance was adapted from the 2006 musical Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical and was shot at the Troubadour Theatre in London. Grinch Musical cast includes Matthew Morrison in the titular role, Nils Allen Booboo Stewart, Denis Patrick Seamus O’Hare among others. Read on to know more about films like the Grinch Musical.

Films like Grinch Musical

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a 2020 American Christmas musical fantasy comedy-drama film written and directed by David E. Talbert. The plot of the Christmas themed film revolves around a once joyful toymaker finds new hope when his bright young granddaughter appears on his doorstep, decades after his apprentice betrays him. The cast of the film includes Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad among others.

Holiday Inn

Holiday Inn is a 1942 American musical film, which won the 1943 Academy Award for Best Original Song for White Christmas. The plot of this musical revolves around Jim and Lila, who are members of a performing trio, who plan to quit and run a country hotel. When Lila says she has fallen in love with the dancer in the act named Ted, Jim leaves town with a broken heart. After turning the inn into a holidays-only live entertainment venue, Jim winds up meeting and falling for Linda. But when Ted shows up at the place after being dumped by Lila, he too sets his sights on beautiful Linda.

Christmas on the Square

Christmas on the Square is a 2020 American Christmas musical film directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen. The plot of the Christmas film follows the wealthy Regina Fuller, who returns to her hometown to evict the residents and sell the land to a mall developer. The movie released on Netflix on November 22, 2020, and stars Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, and Treat Williams.

Elf

Elf is a 2003 American Christmas comedy film directed by Jon Favreau. The plot of the movie revolves around Buddy, played by Will Ferrell, who was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. The cast of the movie includes Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Daniel Tay among others.

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol is a 2009 American 3D computer-animated Christmas dark fantasy film written and directed by Robert Zemeckis. It is a film adaptation of Charles Dickens's 1843 story of the same name and stars Jim Carrey as Ebenezer Scrooge. A Christmas Carol recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.

Trolls Holiday

Trolls Holiday is a 2017 Christmas special that premiered on NBC on November 24, 2017. The plot of the animated film revolves around Poppy, the queen of the Trolls, who realizes that her best friend Bridget, a Bergen, has no holidays in her calendar. Poppy, Branch, and the Snack Pack hop on the Caterbus Express to Bergen Town to prove how fun it is to celebrate.

