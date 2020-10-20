If You Loved Better Call Saul, Here Is A List Of Other Legal Dramas To Watch

Fans are pouring in praises for the legal drama show Better Call Saul. Better Call Saul is one of the most-watched legal drama shows around the world and it's available for streaming on Netflix. The show is a prequel to the famous criminal drama show, Breaking Bad.

The story of Better Call Saul revolves around a struggling small-town lawyer who then becomes a criminal lawyer. The series has five seasons. If one loved Better Call Saul, read ahead to know more shows with a similar storyline.

Here is a watchlist of shows that are similar to Better Call Saul

1. Suits

This show revolves around a firm of lawyers who rise from being underdogs. One of the lawyers in the firm of the show doesn’t have a law degree but has a photographic memory. How his memory lands him the job and the troubles that unfold is something one will have to watch the series for. The series has eight seasons so far. It is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.5.

2. The Good Wife

This show tells the story of a woman who returns to being a lawyer after her husband gets involved in a scandal. How the leading lady balances her work and her house is something one will have to watch the series for. The series has seven seasons so far. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 8.3.

3. Damages

This is about a ruthless lawyer who will leave no stone unturned to bring a dirty billionaire behind the bars. The courtroom drama of the show will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. The show has five seasons. It is available for streaming on the Sony Liv app with a subscription and ha an IMDB rating of 8.1.

4. The Practise

This show is one of the best legal drama shows that is created. Apart from the tension created in the courtroom, the show also has many light and funny moments. The show has eight seasons so far. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 7.7.

5. How To Get Away With A Murder

This show has thrill and excitement in store for its viewers. It revolves around the story of a teacher and his students who get involved in a homicide case. The show has six seasons so far. It is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.1.

6. Billions

This show is a story of a lawyer and his fight with a hedge fund corporation. How they compete with each other and want to throw the other out of the financial market makes the show worthwhile. The show has five seasons. It is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and has an IMDB rating of 8.4.

7. Silk

This legal drama show is one of the best British shows that is created. The story revolves around a lawyer who wants to become a royal lawyer. The show has three seasons. It is available for streaming on Hulu and has an IMDB rating of 8.0.

8. Boston Legal

This show revolves around a group of lawyers who resort to unethical ways to win cases. The show also has some light-hearted comedy element involved. It has five seasons so far. This show is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and has an IMDB rating of 8.4.

Image courtesy- @bettercallsaulamc Instagram

