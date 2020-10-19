If You Loved Hubie Halloween, Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Adam Sandler Movies

Adam Sandler is one of the most popular comedy actors in the American film industry. His most recent horror-comedy film Hubie Halloween has also been well received by viewers. The movie stars Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider and June Squibb among others.

The story of Hubie Halloween revolves around a retail store worker from Salem, Massachusetts who gets involved in solving a kidnapping that takes place on Halloween. How he manages to save the victims and become the hero of the town is something one will have to watch the movie for. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix. If you loved the Adam Sandler-starrer Hubie Halloween, here is a watchlist of some other of comedy movies that you can add to your watchlist.

Here is a list of Adam Sandler’s other movies to watch

1. The Grown Ups movie series

This movie starring Adam Sandler is one of the most famous movies in the comedy genre. It revolves around a group of friends who have come to attend the funeral of their high school basketball coach. They again get together for the celebration of the Fourth of July weekend. Both the parts of the movies are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Just Go With It

This Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston film revolves around a plastic surgeon who goes on a weekend holiday to Hawaii. Here, he asks his assistant to pretend to be his soon-to-be-divorced wife to cover up for a lie he told to his ex-girlfriend. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 6.6.

3. Murder Mystery

This movie, too, stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston in lead roles. The movie’s plot revolves around a trip to Europe taken by a cop and his wife. Here, they get involved in solving a murder that takes place on a billionaire’s yacht. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 6.0.

4. Mr Deeds

This movie starring Adam Sandler and Winona Ryder in lead roles is about a humble guy who inherits a media empire. After he moves to New York, a very big trouble is ready to spring upon him. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 5.8.

5. The Do-Over

This movie is one of the widely loved Adam Sandler movies. It revolves around the life of a bank manager that is disarrayed when an old friend asks him to fake his death and go on an adventure. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 5.7.

6. Anger Management

The is one of the funniest Adam Sandler movies. The movie revolves around the wrongful enrolment of a timid businessman in an anger management programme. The events that unfold here, turn his life upside down. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 6.3.

7. You Don’t Mess With Zohan

This Adam Sandler starrer revolves around the story of an Israeli commando who fakes his death to come to New York. He does this to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a hairstylist. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 5.5.

8. 50 First Dates

This is one of the most hilarious Adam Sandler movies. It revolves around a man who falls in love with a woman who suffers from short term memory loss. The measures he takes to make her fall in love with him, are something one will have to watch the movie for. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 6.8.

