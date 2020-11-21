If You Loved 'Greenland', Here Are Similar Sci-fi Disaster Movies You Should Watch Next

Helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, the disaster movie Greenland stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin and Scott Glenn in pivotal roles. The film chronicles the life of a family who must fight for their survival as a planet-destroying comet race to strike the Earth. If you loved watching the film and are looking for similar movies like Greenland, then you have arrived at the perfect place. Here’s a list of movies like Greenland that you must add to your watchlist next.

Movies like Greenland:

Armageddon

Starring an ensemble cast including Ben Affleck, Owen Wilson, Billy Bob and more, Armageddon is a 1998 science fiction disaster movie helmed by Michael Bay. The plot of the film chronicles how NASA astronauts observe that a large asteroid band is about to hit the Earth in the next eighteen days and destroy several lives. They realise that their only hope for survival is Harry Stamper, an old oil driller.

The Day After Tomorrow

Released in 2004, The Day After Tomorrow is an American apocalyptic action flick helmed by Roland Emmerich. The story of the film depicts a sudden worldwide storm which begins to plunge the entire planet into a new ice age. However, palaeoclimatology expert Jack Hall undertakes a dangerous route to New York to save his son from the disaster.

Geostorm

Geostorm is another science fiction disaster film which stars Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Ed Harris in prominent roles. Helmed by Dean Devlin, the plot of the film follows the Dutch Boy Program which staves off natural disasters. However, with a Goestorm approaching in several countries, Jake Lawson, a technology designer is tasked with saving the entire world from the disaster.

Deep Impact

Directed by Mimi Leder, Deep Impact is a sci-fi disaster flick starring Robert Duvall in the lead role. The plot of the film revolves around the prediction of a deadly comet which is about to strike the Earth and destroy the entire race of humanity. Amid the chaos, US President Beck devises a strategy to build a network of caves for accommodating one million Americans.

