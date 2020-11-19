If You Loved 'Tom And Jerry' Trailer, Here Are Some Live-action Cartoon Films You Must See

Fans of the iconic cartoon TV show Tom and Jerry are thrilled ever since Warner Bros Pictures released the trailer of their upcoming film. All set to release next year, this cartoon movie will involve the favourite cat and mouse chase which will leave viewers in splits once again. Directed by Tim Story, the premise of this live-action film will feature the mischievous mouse Jerry taking up residence in New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of ‘the wedding of the century’. However, chaos ensues when Tom is hired by the event manager to get rid of the mouse. Ahead of Tom and Jerry’s release, here we have listed down other similar cartoon films for your watch list.

Scooby-Doo: The Movie

Released in 2002, Scooby-Doo: The Movie is a live-action supernatural adventure horror-comedy flick helmed by Raja Gosnell. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of four adults and a dog who are well-known for solving mysteries. The group reunites after two-year of disbandment to investigate a mystery on a horror-themed beach resort.

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

This animated adventure comedy film is the second feature-length film of the Phineas and Ferb series. Produced by Disney Television Animation, the movie showcases Candace being abducted by aliens. Soon after, Phineas and Ferb embark on a journey to rescue her from the out-worldly captors.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on The Run

This live-action comedy film is the third theatrical based on the animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants. The plot sees SpongeBob and Patrick’s travel to the lost city of Atlantic to solve the mysterious kidnapping of Gary the snail. The duo showcases the power of real friendship as they encounter danger together.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Released in 2019, Dora and the Lost City of Gold is another adventure comedy flick which is a live-action adaptation of the animated cartoon TV series Dora the Explorer. Helmed by James Bobin, the movie chronicles how Dora embarks on a mission with her monkey, boots and her friends to rescue her missing parents. While doing so, she also solves the mystery of a fabled city of gold.

Oggy and the Cockroaches: The Movie

Oggy and the Cockroaches: The Movie is an animated slapstick anthology comic film helmed by Olivier Jean-Marie. Based on the cartoon series of the same name, the movie features two conflicting force who have been locked in a perpetual struggle ever since the dawn of time. The descendants of Oggy the cat and the greedy cockroaches fight which results in a comic outcome.

