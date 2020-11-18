If You Loved 'All Rise', Here Is Watchlist Of Other Gripping Legal Dramas To Watch

The legal drama All Rise has caught the fancy of the audiences. The show has two seasons so far. It is available for streaming on CBS All Access. The show revolves around a newly appointed judge called Lola Carmichael. How she constantly pushes boundaries and goes on to achieve new goals as a judge, makes the show interesting to watch. If one liked the plotline of All Rise, here is a watchlist of other legal dramas to watch.

Here is a watchlist of other legal dramas to watch

1. Suits

This show revolves around a firm of lawyers who rise from being underdogs. One of the lawyers in the firm of the show doesn’t have a law degree but has a photographic memory. How his memory lands him the job and the troubles that unfold is something one will have to watch the series for. The series has eight seasons so far. It is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.5.

2. Goliath

This show is about a lawyer who was once the most acclaimed but now spends his time drinking than solving cases. He reluctantly agrees to take up the case of a wrongful death lawsuit against the huge law firm which he had helped to create. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 8.2.

3. The Night Of

This show revolves around a guy who gives a lift to a mysterious woman who is later found murdered. He then fights to prove his innocence. The show is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and has an IMDB rating of 8.5.

4. Boston Legal

This show revolves around a group of lawyers who resort to unethical ways to win cases. The show also has some light-hearted comedy element involved. It has five seasons so far. This show is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and has an IMDB rating of 8.4.

5. Better Call Saul

The story of Better Call Saul revolves around a struggling small-town lawyer who then becomes a criminal lawyer. The series has five seasons. It is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.7.

6. The Good Wife

This show tells the story of a woman who returns to being a lawyer after her husband gets involved in a scandal. How the leading lady balances her work and her house is something one will have to watch the series for. The series has seven seasons so far. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 8.3.\

7. Damages

This is about a ruthless lawyer who will leave no stone unturned to bring a dirty billionaire behind the bars. The courtroom drama of the show will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. The show has five seasons. It is available for streaming on the Sony Liv app with a subscription and ha an IMDB rating of 8.1.

8. The Practice

This show is one of the best legal drama shows that is created. Apart from the tension created in the courtroom, the show also has many light and funny moments. The show has eight seasons so far. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 7.7.

