If You Loved 'Guns Akimbo', Here Is A List Of Movies For You To Watch Next

Guns Akimbo is an action comedy film starring Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Ned Dennehy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Grant Bowler, Edwin Wright, Rhys Darby, Milo Cawthorne, Richard Knowles, and Mark Rowley. The film is centred on a game developer who gets into some real-life trouble after insulting some dangerous people on a deathly online forum. The film was written and directed by Jason Lei Howden.

Guns Akimbo Plot

The film takes place in an alternate near-future where Miles is a video game developer who inadvertently becomes the next participant in a real-life deathmatch that streams online. While Miles soon excels at running away from everything, that won't help him outlast Nix, a killer at the top of her game. If you like films like Guns Akimbo, here's a list of movies for you to watch next -

Movies like Guns Akimbo

Gamer

Gamer is a science fiction action film starring Gerard Butler as a participant in an online game in which participants can control human beings as players, and Logan Lerman as the player who controls him. The film also stars Michael C. Hall, Ludacris, Amber Valletta, Terry Crews, Alison Lohman, John Leguizamo, Sam Witwer and Zoë Bell. The film, like Guns Akimbo, has themes of violence and gore. The film was written and directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor.



Wanted

When it comes to films like Guns Akimbo, Wanted is one of the most similar. Wanted is an action thriller film starring an ensemble cast of James McAvoy, Angelina Jolie, Morgan Freeman, Terence Stamp, Thomas Kretschmann and Common. Its plot revolves around Wesley Gibson, played by James McAvoy, who is an accountant frustrated and bored with his monotonous life, but soon discovers that he is the son of an assassin. He decides to join the secret society, where his father worked, called 'The Fraternity'. The film has similar themes of violence and action like Guns Akimbo and also has a unique way with guns.



Kingsman film series

Kingsman is a British-American film franchise, consisting of action-comedy films, that follow the missions of the Kingsman, a fictional secret service organization. The Kingsman franchise currently has 2 films Kingsman: The Secret Service and a sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The film stars Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Sophie Cookson and Mark Strong in lead roles. The film series has 3 more films in development. The films belong to the similar action-comedy genre as Guns Akimbo.



Natural Born Killers

Natural Born Killers is a 1994 American crime film starring Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Sizemore, and Tommy Lee Jones. The film tells the story of two victims with traumatic childhoods who became lovers and mass murderers, and are irresponsibly glorified by the mass media. The film has similar themes of violence and crime like Guns Akimbo. The film was directed by Oliver Stone.

Edge of Tomorrow

Edge of Tomorrow is a science fiction action film starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. The film takes place in a future where most of Europe is invaded by an alien race. Major William Cage, a public relations officer with no combat experience, is forced by his superiors to join a landing operation against the aliens, only to find himself experiencing a time loop as he tries to find a way to defeat the invaders. The film has similar themes of survival and alternate futures like Guns Akimbo. The film was directed by Doug Liman. The film's plot is also similar to the Guns Akimbo plot.



Mission Impossible film series

Mission: Impossible is a series of American action spy films. The series is mainly produced by and stars Tom Cruise, whose character is Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). The films begin in 1996 and follow the missions of the IMF's main field team under the leadership of Hunt to stop an enemy force all the while preventing an impending global disaster. The films have been directed, written, and scored by various filmmakers and crew, while incorporating musical themes from the original series by Lalo Schifrin. The films have similar themes of action and violence like Guns Akimbo.



Knight and Day

Knight and Day is a 2010 American action comedy film starring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz. The story centres on Diaz's character, June Havens, a car restorer who unwittingly gets caught up with the eccentric secret agent Roy Miller, played by Tom Cruise, who is on the run from the CIA. The film is of the action-comedy genre like Guns Akimbo. The film was directed by James Mangold.



Hunger Games film series

The Hunger Games film series is composed of science fiction dystopian adventure films, based on The Hunger Games trilogy of novels by American author Suzanne Collins. The series features an ensemble cast of Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Stanley Tucci, and Donald Sutherland. The series follows Katniss Everdeen, played by Lawrence, who is sent into The Hunger Games, which is a game of survival after she volunteers to save her younger sister from being selected. The films have similar themes of action, violence, survival and gore like Guns Akimbo.

John Wick film series

John Wick is a neo-noir action thriller media franchise starring Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, Dean Winters, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, and Willem Dafoe. The first movie focuses on John Wick searching for the men who broke into his home, stole his vintage car and killed his puppy, which was the last gift to him from his recently deceased wife. The film was followed by two sequels, John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. The film is of the action genre like Guns Akimbo.



2 Guns

2 Guns is a buddy cop action comedy film starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg. The story revolves around Denzel and Wahlberg's characters who have been working undercover as members of a narcotics syndicate. However, neither man knows that the other is an undercover agent. When their attempt to infiltrate a Mexican drug cartel and recover millions goes haywire, the men are disavowed by their superiors and must go on the run lest they wind up in jail or in a grave. The film was directed by Baltasar Kormákur. The film is of the action-comedy genre like Guns Akimbo.

