If You Love Movies Like 2 Guns, Here Is A List Of Similar TV Shows And Movies

2 Guns is a buddy cop action comedy film starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg. It is a movie about two undercover agents, Robert and Michael, who aim to expose Manny 'Papi' Greco, a drug lord. The film was directed by Baltasar Kormákur and is based on the comic book series of the same name created by Steven Grant and Mateus Santolouco.

More about 2 Guns

2 Guns Cast

The 2 Guns cast includes Denzel Washington as DEA Special Agent named Robert 'Bobby' Trench, Mark Wahlberg as U.S Navy SEAL Petty Officer 1st Class named Michael "Stig" Stigman in lead roles. It also features Paula Patton as DEA Special Agent Deb Rees, Bill Paxton as Earl, James Marsden as U.S Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander Harold Quince, Fred Ward as U.S Navy Rear Admiral Tuwey, Edward James Olmos as Manny 'Papi' Greco, Robert John Burke as DEA Special Agent Jessup, Patrick Fischler as Dr. Ken.

2 Guns Plot

The 2 Guns plot revolves around Denzel and Wahlberg's characters who have been working undercover as members of a narcotics syndicate. However, neither man knows that the other is an undercover agent. When their attempt to infiltrate a Mexican drug cartel and recover millions goes haywire, the men are disavowed by their superiors. Trench and Stigman must go on the run lest they wind up in jail or in a grave.

If you love movies like 2 Guns, you will love certain other adaptations of films and shows which have been taken from comic books. Here is a list of movies and TV shows like 2 Guns which you will love if you loved the movie. Take a look below:

Movies like 2 Guns

Wanted

Wanted is an action thriller film starring an ensemble cast of James McAvoy, Angelina Jolie, Morgan Freeman, Terence Stamp, Thomas Kretschmann and Common. Its plot revolves around Wesley Gibson, played by James McAvoy, who is an accountant frustrated and bored with his monotonous life, but soon discovers that he is the son of an assassin. He decides to join the secret society, where his father worked, called 'The Fraternity'. The film is an adaptation of a comic book miniseries of the same name.

V for Vendetta

V for Vendetta is a dystopian political action thriller film starring Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman and Stephen Rea. The film is set in an alternative future where a supremacist and neo-fascist totalitarian regime has taken over the UK. It focuses on V, who is portrayed by Hugo Weaving, an anarchist and masked freedom fighter who attempts to ignite a revolution through elaborate terrorist acts, and Evey Hammond, which is portrayed by Natalie Portman, a young, working-class woman caught up in V's mission. Stephen Rea portrays a detective leading a desperate quest to stop V. The film is an adaption of the 1988 limited series DC/ Vertigo comics of the same name.

Watchmen

Watchmen is a neo-noir superhero film which stars an ensemble cast featuring Malin Akerman, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Carla Gugino, Jackie Earle Haley, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Patrick Wilson. The film is set an alternate history in the year 1985 at the peak of the Cold War which was between the USA and the Soviet Union. A group of 'retired' superheroes investigates a murder of one of their own and uncovers a conspiracy. The film is a dark and dystopian portrayal of the superhero genre. It is based on the 1986–87 DC Comics limited series of the same name.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a shared universe which centres on a series of superhero films which are produced by Marvel Studios and based on characters that appear in the comic books published by Marvel Comics. The franchise includes comic books, short films, television series, and digital series. The franchise consists of 23 films in total, with at least 14 more films in development in various stages of production.

DC Extended Universe (DCEU)

The DC Extended Universe is a shared universe which centres on a series of superhero films distributed by Warner Bros Pictures and based on characters that appear in the comic books by DC Comics. The franchise includes a number of films and television series. The franchise consists of 9 films in total with at least 4 more in development in various stages of production.

TV shows like 2 Guns

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero TV show featuring an ensemble cast of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Kate Walsh. The series revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an impending apocalypse. The series is a Netflix adaptation based on the comic book series of the same name.

The Boys

The Boys is a satirical superhero TV show featuring an ensemble cast that includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon and Karen Fukuhara as the titular vigilantes, and Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher and Nathan Mitchell as members of "The Seven" which is an official superhero group run by 'Vought International'. The Boys explores the dark side of this world full of superheroes where the superheroes might not be heroes at all. The series follows 'The Boys', a team of vigilantes who combat superheroes that abuse their abilities. The series is a Prime Video adaptation based on the comic book of the same name.

Daredevil

Daredevil is a TV show featuring Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Rosario Dawson, and Vincent D'Onofrio. The series revolves around Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, played by Cox, who is a blind lawyer by day, vigilante by night. Matt Murdock strives to deliver justice, not only as a lawyer in his own law firm, but also as vigilante at night, stalking the streets of Hell's Kitchen in NY as Daredevil, the man without fear. The series is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Riverdale

Riverdale is a teen drama TV show features an ensemble cast based on the characters of Archie Comics, with KJ Apa in the role of Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, the series' narrator. The series follows Archie Andrews' life in the small town of Riverdale and explores the darkness hidden behind its seemingly perfect image. The series is a dark adaption of the town of Riverdale from the classic comic books of Archie comics.

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror TV show featuring an ensemble cast of Andrew Lincoln, Rick Grimes, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt and Christian Serratos. The series focuses on survivors of a zombie apocalypse, trying to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from zombies, also known as "walkers". However, with the fall of humanity, these survivors also face conflict from other living survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals. The series has also released successful spin-offs called Fear the Walking Dead & The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The series is based on the comic book series of the same name.

