Valentine's Day 2021: Ten Romantic Movies To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar This Weekend

This Valentine's day weekend, cosy-up with your partner watching these romantic movies which can be easily streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar. The list ranges from all your '90s classics to chick-flicks; watch the movies stay entertained with your loved ones all weekend. Check out the list of all ten movies to watch this Valentine's Day below.

Dil Bechara

Based on John Green's best-selling novel The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara is a story narrated by Kizie Basu (Sanjana Sanghi), who has given up on happiness since she suffers from a terminal illness. Immanuel Rajkumar Junior, aka Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput), enters her life like a ray of sunshine and insists on making her enjoy life.

Aladdin

This musical version of the 1992 Disney movie starring Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud, Will Smith and others is full of comedic timings, classic songs, romance and attractive graphics. Aladdin is a thief in Agrabah, who finds a magical lamp while helping Jafar, Royal Vizier of Agrabah, and takes the help of genie's magic to impress the princess.

ALSO READ| Happy Propose Day Quotes To Share With Your Special Someone On This Day

27 Dresses

Jane Nichols is always a bridesmaid, so when her little sister and the love of Jane's life decide to get married much to her disarray, Jane must be the perfect bridesmaid, again. This Katherine Heigl starrer chick flick is a must-watch for a romantic evening.

Taqdeer

Set in Hyderabad, this movie follows a love story of an orphan beggar, Seenu (Akhil Akkineni), and Junnu (Kalyani Priyadarshan), who is the daughter of an elite businessman. The two were inseparable as kids. But, as Junnu's family has to move to Delhi, Seenu loses the only contact with her. The movie produced by Nagarjuna is originally a Telugu film named Hello.

10 Things I Hate About You

This coming-of-age movie shows how Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Lewitt) wishes to pursue Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik), but can't do so because of her strict father. A condition requiring Bianca's antisocial older sister Katarina "Kat" Stratford to find a boyfriend, may turn around Cameron's chances to date Bianca.

ALSO READ| Samantha Akkineni Movies Where Her Character Lost Her Love; Check The List

2 States

The movie showcases the struggle of two lovers belonging to two separate parts of India, Ananya (Alia Bhatt) and Krish (Arjun Kapoor), who try to convince each other's parents to grant them their blessings to marry each other. It's based on Chetan Bhagat's best-selling novel 2 States.

Fidaa

This South Indian movie is a classic opposites-attract tale. Bhanu, a simple, fun-loving village girl, falls in love with Varun, an NRI medical student, but does not want to let go of her priorities for the sake of love.

ALSO READ| Vivek Oberoi's Movies That Show His Amazing Comic Timing; Here's A List

Never Been Kissed

Undercover reporter Josie Geller (Drew Barrymore) must go back to High School to investigate a new story while facing her fears and re-living her long-forgotten traumas.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

RHTDM follows the story of Maddy, who is madly in love with Reena Malhotra. Reena is set to get married to Rajeev. Maddy enters Reena's life posing as Rajeev to win her over. However, things get tricky when the real Rajeev shows up.

Pretty Woman

A '90s classic, Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts), a prostitute, is the Pretty Woman who is paid to accompany elite business-man Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) for six days. Vivian must learn to behave and dress as a high-profile corporate raider's girlfriend.

ALSO READ| Rose Day 2021: 7 Romantic Songs For You To Choose From And Dedicate To Your Partner

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.