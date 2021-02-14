Valentine's Day 2021: A List Of Movies & Shows On Prime Video For Your Perfect Date Night

Valentine's Day 2021 is on its way and we have a list of movies and tv shows that you could be watching alone or with your significant other. If you're looking for something to stream on Valentine's Day, keep your popcorn and your TV sets ready because here's our list of the best romantic movies & tv series on Amazon Prime for your perfect Valentine's day date night.

Romantic Movies on Amazon Prime

Ishaqzaade

Ishaqzaade is a romantic action film starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in their first lead film with Chopra playing the character of Zoya Qureshi & Kapoor playing Parma Chauhan. The film revolves around Parma & Zoya who are two rebellious individuals belonging to two rival political families. When they fall in love, their families set out to kill them. The film received positive reviews from critics and, was a commercial success at the box-office. The film is a classic Romeo & Juliet tale and was written & directed by Habib Faisal. Check out the trailer below.

Love & Other Drugs

Love & Other Drugs is a romantic comedy-drama film starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Oliver Platt, Hank Azaria, Josh Gad and Gabriel Macht. The film tells the story of a medicine peddler in Pittsburgh in the 90s who starts a relationship with a young woman suffering from Parkinson's Disease. The film is the perfect Valentine's Day choice as it will make you bawl your eyes out, out of love. The film was directed, produced and co-written by Edward Zwick and based on Jamie Reidy's 2005 non-fiction book Hard Sell: The Evolution of a Viagra Salesman. Check out the trailer below.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Shuddh Desi Romance romantic comedy-drama film featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor in leading roles. The story which is set in Jaipur, Rajasthan, explores the new generation's views on commitment, live-in relationships and arranged marriages, as compared to love marriages in small towns in India. The film received positive reviews from critics and, was declared a box office hit. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. Check out the trailer below.

50 First Dates

One of the classics in the romantic movies on Amazon Prime currently, 50 first dates stars Adam Sandler & Drew Barrymore in lead roles. The film follows the story of Henry played by Sandler, a womanizing marine veterinarian who falls for an art teacher named Lucy played by Barrymore. Soon he discovers she has 'anterograde amnesia' and forgets him the next day resulting in his resolve to win her over again each new day. The film is a cult classic and, was directed by Peter Segal. Check out the trailer below.

Hum Tum

Hum Tum is a romantic comedy film starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The movie follows the encounters of two people who run into each other on several occasions with their encounters varying from hostile, to friendly, to tragic to best friends and finally lovers. The movie is another classic rom-com beloved by fans and was considered ahead of its time. The film was directed by Kunal Kohli. Check out the trailer below.

Romantic series on Amazon Prime

Modern Love

Modern Love is a romantic comedy anthology web television series, based on the weekly column published by The New York Times. The series explores different love stories taking place in New York City. All the episodes are based loosely around one essay with a different cast starring in each story and, the episodes are (only) 30 minutes long making the series easy to binge-watch. The series has starred a number of notable actors in their episodes like Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Andy Garcia and more. Check out the trailer below.

Bandish Bandits

Bandish Bandits is a romantic drama web series featuring debutants Ritwik Bhowmik as Radhe Rathod, a Hindustani Classical musician, & Shreya Chaudhary as Tamanna Sharma, a pop singer. The series also features Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni. The series revolves around the two characters who even though come from very different worlds of music, set out together on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites that attract can stay together. The series was created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. Check out the trailer below.

Fleabag

Fleabag is a British black comedy television series featuring Phoebe Waller-Bridge who stars as the titular character, a free-spirited but angry and confused young woman in London. The protagonist frequently breaks the fourth wall to provide exposition, internal monologues, and a running commentary to the audience. The series has received widespread critical acclaim for its uniqueness and character writing and has also won several awards. Whether you're in a relationship or single for Valentine's Day 2021, this series is perfect for a night of fun and, was created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge herself. Check out the trailer below.

Made in Heaven

Made in Heaven is a romantic drama web series starring Arjun Mathur as Karan Mehra & Sobhita Dhulipala as Tara Khanna. The series revolves around the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. The series portrays today’s India as a blend of old and new, where tradition and modern aspirations are in tension. The series also explored an LGBT angle in the story showing it in a positive light which received praise. The series was created by Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti. Check out the trailer below.

The Vampire Diaries

When it comes to romantic series on Amazon Prime for Valentine's Day 2021, one cannot go wrong with the classic The Vampire Diaries. The series stars Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley in lead roles as Elena, Damon and Stefan respectively. It explores a deadly love triangle situation as the series includes love, romance and laughter but also vampires and.. blood. The series went on for 8 seasons before concluding in 2017 and also launched two spin-offs namely The Originals which concluded after a successful run of 5 seasons in 2018 & Legacies which is currently on air. Check out the trailer below.

