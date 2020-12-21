'Christmas At The Plaza' Cast: List Of All Actors In This 2019 Hallmark Rom-Com

Christmas at the Plaza is a 2019 Hallmark original film. The movie was directed by Ron Oliver, it was also written by him. The plot of the movie revolves around a young historian who is asked to decorate the plaza with the help of a handsome decorator to bring the facts and display to life. This cute love story has some really sweet Christmas at the Plaza characters played to perfection by the cast of Christmas at the Plaza. If you are wondering about the actors of the movie, here a list of all the actors and characters they played in the film.

Christmas at the Plaza cast: List of all the actors and their characters

Elizabeth Henstridge as Jessica Cooper

Elizabeth Henstridge plays the lead role in the movie. Her character is named Jessica Cooper who is an archival historian who is hired to help decorate the Christmas display at the Plaza to commemorate its history. She falls in love with a co-worker who she initially doesn't like very much. Elizabeth Henstridge's notable work includes Wolves at the Door, Reach Me, Shelter and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Ryan Paevey as Nick Perrelli

Ryan Paevey plays the role of Nick Perrelli. Nick's character is a family loving decorator who is paired against Jessica to help her with her task but the two don't get along initially. Ryan Paevey is known for his roles in General Hospital, Matching Hearts, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and 2012/I4 Dead Girls: The Soul Taker.

Bruce Davison as Reginald Brookwater

Bruce Davison plays the role of the head Bellman at the Plaza Hotel. The name of his character in the movie is Reginald Brookwater. Bruce Davison's notable credits include X-Men, The Crucible, Corbin Nash and Blindspot.

David Lafontaine as Dennis Park

David Lafontaine plays the role of Dennis Park in the movie. Dennis Park is also a Historian and a fellow professor who isn't quite interested in her work. Some of David Lafontaine's notable movies include Molly's Game, Witches in the Woods and The Road Ahead.

Other prominent actors that play important roles in the movie are

Karen Holness as Cassidy

Nelson Wong as Kenny Kwan

Adam Hurtig as Jeremy Brookwater

Emilea Wilson as Alicia

Rebecca Street as Marie

Julia Duffy as Amanda Clark

