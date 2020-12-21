Where Was 'Finding Your Feet' Filmed? Here Are The Shooting Locations Of The Rom-com

The British romantic comedy, Finding Your Feet showcased the story of Lady Sandra Abbott who discovers that her husband of 35 years is cheating on her with her best friend. Thus, she seeks refuge with her estranged elder sister Bif in London. However, her life undergoes a major transformation when her elder sister drags her along to a dance class, where she embarks on a new journey of finding her feet.

Although the film's plot and performances received a mixed reaction from the masses and film critics, Finding Your Feet shooting locations had become one of the key highlights of the film. The film has been shot extensively in the United Kingdom as well as other picturesque locations. However, if you're wondering where was Finding Your Feet Filmed, then read on to find out its filming locations.

Finding Your Feet filming locations

According to IMDb, in the film, the pond where Sandra and sister Bif are shown to go swimming a couple of times to spend some quality time was shot at Hampstead Ponds, situated in London. The street scenes in the Richard Loncraine directorial were filmed at the Piccadilly Road in London.

Furthermore, Sandra and Charlie's shopping scenes were filmed at Soho in London as well. Other Finding Your Feet filming locations include London's Hackney Empire Theatre and Twickenham Studios as well as Rome and Lazio in Italy. Watch the trailer of 'Finding Your Feet' on YouTube below:

About 'Finding Your Feet'

The British rom-com's cast boasted of Imelda Staunton, Timothy Spall, Celia Imrie, Joanna Lumley and David Hayman in the lead roles. The film had director Richard Loncraine at its helm while its screenplay was written by English screenwriter Nick Moorcroft.

Although it received a mixed reaction from the audience, Finding Your Feet did well at the box office and was a commercial hit. The film was first released in the United States of America, back in November 2017. Later, it was released in the United Kingdom the next year, in February 2018. Alongside its lead cast, this rom-com also featured John Sessions and Josie Lawrence in supporting roles.

