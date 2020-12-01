'Just In Time For Christmas' Cast: List Of All The Actors And Characters In This Rom-com

Just In Time For Christmas is another one of Hallmark Channels original movies. The movie came out on December 5, 2015, and the cast of Just In Time For Christmas is just as impressive as all the other holiday movies the channel produces. The Just In Time For Christmas characters are pretty uniquely written by Helen Frost and Don MacLeod and are different from most of the other Hallmark originals. The film was directed by Sean McNamara.

Just In Time For Christmas cast: List of all actors & characters they play in the movie

Eloise Mumford as Lindsay Rogers

Eloise Mumford plays the lead role in the film. The protagonist is named Lindsay Rogers. She is a psychology Professor in the movie who gets a job offer from the IVY league college YALE and also get proposed by Jason her long time BFF. Eloise has starred in a number of series and her most recent piece of work is The Right Stuff.

Michael Stahl-David as Jason Stewart

Michael Stahl-David plays the male lead in the movie. His characters name in the film is Jason Steward. Jason is in love with Lindsay and decides to finally pop the question to her just around the holidays. Michael Stahl David has been working in the industry for decades now and has some directions and writing credits to his name as well. As an actor his most popular appearance is in the films Cloverfield, We Win and In Your Eyes. He was also a crucial part of Netflix's original series Narcos.

Christopher Lloyd as Grandpa Bob

Just In Time For Christmas cast has the veteran actor Christopher Lloyd in the mix as well. Lloyd plays the role of Lindsay's grandfather in the movie. His name is Granpa Bob in this holiday film. His character is one of the funniest characters in the movie. Christopher Lloyd is mostly recognised for his role in the Back to the Future movie franchise. He plays the role of Dr. Emmett Brown in the movie.

The plot of the film revolves around a psych professor who gets her dream job offer on the same on which her BFF proposes to her. The story then moves forwards to a glimpse in the future where she takes the job and rejects her friend's proposal. This crazy love story is packed with humour.

