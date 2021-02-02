Loved Julia Roberts' 'Notting Hill'? Here Are Some Other Romantic Comedies To Binge Watch

British American comedy film Notting Hill released in 1999 and is directed by Roger Michell. It stars some of the best actors in Hollywood. Notting Hill cast boasts of Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Rhys Ifans, Emma Chambers, Tim McInnerny, Gina McKee, and Hugh Bonneville in prominent roles. Notting Hill plot revolves around a bookseller who falls in love with a high-profile actor. They get in a relationship but face many problems because of their social statuses. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. If one liked the storyline of Notting Hill, here are other romantic comedy movies to watch:

Movies like Notting Hill to binge on

1. Guess Who

This 2005 film revolves around an African American man and extremely proud of his daughter. But he gets the shock of his life when he learns that his daughter's fiancee is a white man. He also starts an investigation to learn more about him. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.9 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2. That Awkward Moment

This 2014 romantic comedy film revolves around three best friends who live a carefree and commitment-free life. But one of them gets in a serious relationship and hides this from the other two. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.1 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the light-hearted comedy films like Notting Hill.

3. Stuck In Love

This Lilly Collins starter revolves around a popular and a critically acclaimed writer whose wife leaves him for another man. He struggles to raise his teenage children and also understand the concept of love. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.2 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Christmas Catch

The plot of this movie tells the story of a detective who finally catches a suspected diamond thief but starts falling in love with him. As she gets to know him, she learns that he might have been framed for the crime. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.9 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the entertaining films like Notting Hill.

5. What We Did on Our Holiday

This 2014 comedy film revolves around a troubled couple who are on a holiday to visit their family. But their children reveal all of their secrets to the family members. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.9 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

6. What If

This Daniel Radcliff starrer revolves around Wallace who has met failure with every relationship he gets into. But when he meets Chantry, he realises that he has met his soulmate but she already has a boyfriend. It has an IMDB rating of 6.8.

