If You Loved Jim Carrey's 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind', Watch These Films Next

Jim Carrey is one of the renowned actors of Hollywood who is best known for his comic timing. The iconic actor is celebrating his 59th birthday on Sunday, January 17. His stint in Charlie Kaufman’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is one of the unforgettable performances of the ace actor.

The plot unveils how Joel and Clementine begin a relation post a train journey together. However, both are unaware that the duo previously also had been in a relationship, the memories of which were clinically erased. If you loved watching the film, here’s a list of Jim Carrey’s movies that one must watch on his birthday.

Liar Liar

Directed by Tom Shadyac, Liar Liar is an American fantasy comedy film. The movie features Jim Carrey as Fletcher Reede, a man who is severely inclined to lie. He is a successful lawyer, however, Fletcher’s entire career is built on the basis of lies. Hell breaks loose when his son wishes for him to not lie for a day and his wish becomes true. Being unable to lie, Fletcher ends up in comic situations.

The Mask

The Mask is the movie adaptation of the Mask comics published by Dark Horse Comics. The film sees Jim Carrey essaying the role of Stanley Ipkiss, a humble bank employee. Things take an interesting turn when he finds a magical mask that transforms him into his alter ego, the Mask. Humble Stanley becomes a mischievous troublemaker until he is targeted by the mafia.

Dumb and Dumber

Helmed by Peter Farrelly, Dumb and Dumber is a comedy film starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in the lead role. The plot of the movie is based on the life of Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne, two kind-hearted by incredibly stupid friends who stumble upon a briefcase. The suitcase consists of money that is intended for abductors with connections to the mob. However, unknown Lloyd and Harry set out on a trip to Aspen to return the money to its owner.

Me, Myself & Irene

Featuring Jim Carrey and Renee Zellweger, Me, Myself & Irene is a black comedy flick released back in 2000. The premise of the film narrates the life of police officer Charlie who is escorted to New York, as his alter ego, Hank takes over his personality. Hank was the outcome of Charlie’s suppressed rage, feelings and psychotic breakdown.

Bruce Almighty

Bruce Almighty is a religious comedy film helmed by Tom Shadyac. Starring Jim Carrey as Bruce Nolan, a furious TV reporter, the film chronicles him demanding an explanation from God for the injustice done to him. The Almighty himself gives him the power to run the entire world for a week to teach him a lesson.

