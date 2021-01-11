If You Loved Mohit Malik In 'Lockdown Ki Love Story', See His Other Watch-worthy Shows

Actor Mohit Malik's acting career spans over 15 years and is remembered for his performance in Banoo Mai Teri Dulhan which aired in 2008. The actor is currently starring in Lockdown Ki Love Story which airs on Star Plus. Lockdown Ki Love Story revolves around Dhruv, played by Mohit Malik and Sonam played by Sana Sayyad, who were extremely excited to get married but their plans are halted when the lockdown due to the pandemic was announced. If you loved Mohit Malik's performance in this Star Plus serial, here are his other noteworthy serials to watch.

1. Banoo Main Teri Dulhann

The plot of this Zee TV serial revolves around an illiterate girl is married to a rich and a demanding man. To add to all her marital problems, she learns that someone is trying to kill her husband. Mohit played the character of Bharat Singh in the soap-opera. This serial has an IMDB rating of 6.

2. Doli Armaano Ki

The plot of this Zee TV serial revolves around a single mother who raises her two children after her husband's death. Her mother-in-law, instead of helping her, taunts and harasses her that she was the reason her son dies. Mohit played the character of Samrat Singh Rathod. This serial has an IMDB rating of 6.6.

3. Godh Bharaai

This Sony TV serial revolves around a couple, Aastha and Shivam, who cannot conceive a child. However, the woman is solely blamed for this. Mohit Malik played the character of Bharat in the serial who is Shivam's friend. This is one of the best of Mohit Malik's TV shows.

4. Pari Hoon Main

This Star One serial revolves around a woman called Nikki who is the doppelganger of a popular superstar called Pari. But fate brings them together Pari goes in a state of coma after an accident and Nikki escapes her abusive aunt. Mohit played the character of Rajveer who is Pari's boyfriend.

5. Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year

The plot of this popular serial revolves around an HSC topper who comes to Delhi to pursue higher studies. But she has never experienced city life and the way things function in the city throw her off guard. Mohit Malik played the character of Rehan Charles. This is one of the best of Mohit Malik's TV shows and has an IMDB rating of 7.9.

6. Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

The plot of this serial tells the story of a little girl Kullfi who is a blessed singer. She sets out to find out who her father, Sikandar Singh Gill, is. Mohit Malik played the character of Sikandar Singh Gill. The serial has an IMDB rating of 4.9.

Image courtesy- @mohitmalik1113 Instagram

