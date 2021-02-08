If You Loved Malcolm And Marie, Here Are Some Intense Romantic Dramas You Should Watch

Malcolm and Marie was one of the most anticipated movies that are releasing this year and it is finally streaming on Netflix. The film is directed and written by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Unlike traditional romantic dramas set in today's time, it is a black and white film. Malcolm and Marie cast features Zendaya and John David Washington in lead roles. If you loved the film, here are some movies like Malcolm and Marie that you should definitely watch.

Movies like Malcolm and Marie you should watch

500 Days of Summer

500 Days of Summer is one of the most loved romantic dramas of all time. The film is directed by first-time director Marc Webb. 500 Days of Summer stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel as Tom and Summer. The film is of a nonlinear narrative structure and the plot revolves around Tom and his memories of his failed relationship with Summer. He tries his best to figure out what went wrong between the couple.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is written by Charlie Kaufman and directed by Michel Gondry. The film features an ensemble cast featuring actors like Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood, and Tom Wilkinson. This is yet another film that has a non-linear structure. The film is a psychological romantic drama that focuses on Joel Barish and his girlfriend Clementine Kruczynski. Joel realises that she has erased all her memory and goes through the same procedure.

Blue Valentine

Blue Valentine is written and directed by Derek Cianfrance. The film features Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling in lead roles. It revolves around a married couple Dean and Cynthia and the hardships of their failed marriage.

One Day

One Day is directed by Lone Scherfig and the screenplay is written by David Nicholls. The film features Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess in the lead roles, with Patricia Clarkson, Ken Stott and Romola Garai in supporting roles. The plot revolves around Emma and Dexter who treat each other as best friends. After their graduation, they meet on the 15th of each July and are looking for love until they realise that they've been searching for each other all this while.

Her

Her is a science fiction romantic drama film that features Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson in lead roles. However, Scarlett plays an artificially intelligent virtual assistant with her voice. The film is written, directed, and produced by Spike Jonze. The plot revolves around Theodore who has a failed marriage. He is fascinated by various operating systems and gets himself one. He meets Samantha who is his personal AI virtual assistant. He soon falls in love with her.

Marriage Story

Marriage Story is written and directed by Noah Baumbach. The film features Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, with Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, and Merritt Wever in supporting roles. The plot revolves around a married couple, an actress and her husband who is a stage director. The plot revolves around the process of their divorce.

Sweet November

Sweet November features Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron in the lead roles. The film is based on 1968 film by the same name. The film is directed by Pat O'Connor and revolves around Nelson Moss and Sara Deever who have nothing in common. Sara asks him to move in with her for a month on a trial basis without any expectations.

Moonlight

Moonlight stars Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, Naomie Harris, and Mahershala Ali. It is based on the play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. The plot revolves around the life of Chiron and its various phases. He deals with his sexual identity and other issues.

Definitely maybe

Definitely Maybe features Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher, Rachel Weisz, Elizabeth Banks, Abigail Breslin, and Kevin Kline. The film is directed by Adam Brooks and revolves around Ryan's character Will Hayes who tells his daughter how he met her mother. However, he changes her name and asks his daughter to guess which one of his love interests is her present mother.

Before trilogy

Before trilogy is a series of three films directed by Richard Linklater. The film stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as lovers. In every film, one gets to see different parts of their lives from the time they meet to their reunion to their married life. The trilogy consists of Before Sunset, Before Sunrise and Before midnight.

