Olivia Newton-John Asks Viewers Who Call Grease Sexist To 'just Relax And Enjoy' The Film

Olivia Newton-John had starred in the film Grease back in 1978 which was based on a musical of the same name. Recently, BBC aired the film in its Christmas special and it received a lot of backlash on Twitter. Olivia who appeared on the Feb. 1 episode of Sarah Grynberg‘s A Life Of Greatness podcast shared her views on the same. She asked everyone to relax and just enjoy the movie for fun.

Olivia Newton-John asks viewers to relax after watching Grease

The 1978 film Grease starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John aired on BBC in Christmas of December 2020. Ever since, critics and netizens haven't stopped talking about the film. Netizens had mentioned in their tweets that the film is sexist and homophobic. However, Olivia came forward and spoke about the same. She said that the film was a fun musical and everyone should enjoy it in the same manner. She added that accusing the movie was silly because the it was made in the 70s but portrayed the life from the 50s era.

Image Source: Still from Grease

She also added that she does not regret doing the movie because it introduced her to co-star John Travolta. The two are extremely good friends and are glad to have met on the sets of Grease. John played Olivia's love interest in the film. She mentioned that they shared something very unique and have a strong bond. She said that the bond added up to the chemistry in the film and it looks wonderful to her. Grease cast also featured Stockard Channing as Betty Rizzo, the leader of the Pink Ladies.

Many of the fans had positive reviews about the film while some had negative. A fan wrote that the film is their all-time favourite and people really need to relax. The fan mentioned that they often watch the film whenever it is aired on TV. Another wrote that the film is the latest target for people to get upset about misogyny. He added that the film is about the 50s and in those days things were like that. A Twitter user wrote sarcastically that Grease is her favourite movie. She added that it's so much like in the 50s, It is misogynistic and sexist.

#grease #olivianewtonjohn #JohnTravolta This will always be one of my favorite movies of all times. I stop and watch it every time I see it while channel surfing. I also own the soundtrack. I’m with Olivia, people need to relax, it’s just a movie. — SistersSellEverything (@SistersSell) February 5, 2021

Just seen that #Grease is the latest film for the snowflakes to get upset about for misogynistic, homophobic, lacking diversity etc.! It was filmed in the 70’s, and set in the 50’s - and that’s what things were like back then! Suck it up. — KingOfAnxiety (@KingOfAnxiety3) January 5, 2021

