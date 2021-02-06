Where To Watch 'A Glitch In The Matrix'? Resources To Watch The Sci-fi Documentary Film

Based on the contemporary theory that we are all characters in a videogame controlled by an unknown external force is this new film, A Glitch in the Matrix. In his documentary film, director Rodney Ascher uses the well-known speech titled “If You Find This World Bad, You Should See Some of the Others” by Philip K. Dick to answer the question, "What if we are living in a simulation, and the world as we know is not real?" The aforementioned speech mainly touches on the subjects of the alternative universe and alternative endings. The movie also makes use of modern concepts like the matrix, human beings dressed as virtual avatars and more to help achieve an answer to the question. Ascher has also directed other movies like Room 237 and The Nightmare. Such intriguing subject that its trailer and synopsis tempt us to look for A Glitch in the Matrix watch online resources. Continue reading to know where to watch A Glitch in the Matrix full movie.

Where to watch A Glitch in the Matrix?

A Glitch in the Matrix full movie first screened on January 30 at the Sundance Film Festival. Following it, the movie hit the big screens on February 5 with the US being the only place where this movie released in theatres. In addition to the movie's theatrical release, there are other A Glitch in the Matrix streaming options too. The film's official site lists all of A Glitch in the Matrix watch online links. These include video rental platforms like Xfinity, Redbox, Direct TV and Optium. In addition to it, there are also other A Glitch in the Matrix watch online resources if you opt for digital instead of video-on-demand. You can watch it digitally by renting or buying from Google Play Movies, Microsoft, Playstation, Youtube, Vudu and many more. You can check the movie's official website to see if there are any A Glitch in the Matrix streaming options that suit you the best.

Unfortunately, most of the sources mentioned on the site are only accessible in the US. On the other platforms that are available in other regions, the movie is not yet open for buying or renting. Luckily you can rent the movie from the Microsoft's US version. It costs $6.99. On this site, you will have to watch the movie within 14 days of renting it and once you start the movie you should finish it in the next 48 hours.

Watch the trailer for the sci-fi movie here

Image Source: A Glitch In The Natrix Trailer on YouTube

