If You Loved Step Up 4, Here Are Other Dance Dramas To Add To Your Watchlist

Step Up 4 is the sequel to Step Up 3D and the fourth instalment in the Step Up movie franchise. The movie is directed by Scott Speer and stars Ryan Guzman, Kathryn McCormick, Misha Gabriel, Cleopatra Coleman, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Tommy Dewey, and Peter Gallagher in titular roles. Step Up 4 plot revolves around two aspiring dancers who are fighting to save their neighbourhood in Miami from a greedy developer. Along the way, they fall in love with each other. If one liked the Step Up 4 plot, here are other dance moves you should definitely watch.

Movies like Step Up 4 to add to your watchlist

1. Dirty Dancing

This 1987 romantic dance revolves around Frances who is on a vacation with her parents at a placid resort. Here, she falls in love with the dance teacher who is rebellious in nature. Her father does not approve of her relationship with him and this drives a wedge between them. It has an IMDB rating of 7 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2. West Side Story

This Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins directorial tells the story of Maria and Tony whose families are rival gangsters. Their relationship has no future but Maria sends Tony to end the feud between their families. It has an IMDB rating of 7.5. This is one of the movies like Step Up 4.

3. Billy Elliot

This 2000 movie tells the story of a coal miner's son who stumbles across a ballet class during his weekly boxing lessons. Mrs Wilkinson, the ballet teacher, is amazed at the talent this boy dances with and wants to teach him to make him the best. It has an IMDB rating of 7.7.

4. Street Dancer

This Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer revolves around two rival dance groups who challenge each other for a battle. Later, they come together to voice for a greater cause. It has an IMDB rating of 3.6 and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Aaja Nachle

This Madhuri Dixit movie tells the story of Dia who learns that her dance theatre is about to be demolished. She wants to save it and tries to persuade her town's people to join hands for the same. It has an IMDB rating of 6.5 and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

6. ABCD 2

This movie tells the story of Suresh and Vinnie who are childhood friends and extremely passionate about dancing. They form a group and decide to participate in a dance battle in LA. It has an IMDB rating of 5.4 and is available on Netflix.

