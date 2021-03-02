Spike Lee's Documentary On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 To Premiere On HBO On September 11

Filmmaker Spike Lee is set to direct a new HBO documentary commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City on September 11, 2001. The documentary is expected to be released on September 11, 2021. As reported by the Independent, NYC Epicenters 9/11→ 2021½, which is currently in production, tells the story of New York's survival over the last two decades, from terrorist attacks to the coronavirus. It will air on HBO and HBO Max later this year. The documentary is an unprecedented, sweeping portrait of New York's citizens as they rebuild and rebound, after a devastating terrorist attack through the ongoing global pandemic.

.@HBODocs Films and Spike Lee in production on monumental documentary event NYC Epicenters 9/11 → 2021½, commemorating 20 years since September 11th, 2001: https://t.co/BEvbQxg0Dy — HBO PR (@HBOPR) March 1, 2021

About the documentary

Spike Lee stated that as a New Yorker his 'heart also bleeds orange and blue' (the colours of New York City). He is proud to have a ‘Spike Lee Joint’ on his portrayal of how his city New York dealt with being the epicenters of 9/11 and COVID-19. He further went on to say that over centuries, pundits and straight haters have proclaimed that New York is a dead and stinking city and they are going to be proved wrong. Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham, co-heads of HBO Documentary Films, said that they are thrilled to have another groundbreaking HBO documentary event from Spike Lee. The co-heads of the HBO documentary on Spike Lee's documentary will be recording the destruction of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans to the 9/11 attack on New York City and beyond, and it is Spike's singular capacity to chronicle and pay tribute to the human toll of these monumental events while bearing profound witness to the power and resiliency of the human spirit.

