If You Loved 'That '70s Show', Here Are Similar Comedy Series That You Should Watch Next

That ‘70s Show was an American television period sitcom that originally aired on Fox. The series focuses on the lives of six teenager friends who live in a fictional Point Place, Wisconsin. Eric, a high school student and his friends struggle to live a purposeful life while they go through the tumultuous phase of adolescence. If you loved watching the series and are on a hunt to find similar shows like That ‘70s Show, then here we have curated a list for you. Check it out:

Shows like That ‘70s show:

Friends

Friends is an American sitcom featuring an ensemble cast including Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. The plot of the show follows the life of six reckless adults in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York. The entire squad indulge in funny adventures which makes their lives both happening and dramatic.

How I Met Your Mother

Created by Craig Thomas and Carter Boys, How I Met Your Mother was helmed by Pamela Fryman. Starring an ensemble cast, the plot of the show narrates the life of Ted Mosby, an architect who recounts to his children the entire series of event that led him to meet their mother. The journey is filled with a roller coaster ride of laughter with the presence of friends like Marshall, Robin, Lily and Barney in his life.

ALSO READ| If You Loved Kader Khan & Govinda In 'Coolie No 1',here Is Watchlist Of Their Other Movies

Freaks and Geeks

This American teen comedy-drama show was created by Paul Feig. Freaks and Geeks showcase the life of gifted high schooler Lindsay Weir. He befriends a gang of slacker freaks and her younger brother Sam. Together they navigate through school which is filled with comic outcomes.

ALSO READ| 5 Shows Like 'Bridgerton': Here's A List Of Shows To Watch If You Loved The Show

Malcolm in the Middle

Malcolm in the Middle was created by Linwood Boomer for Fox. The series chronicles the life of a bright and intelligent boy, Malcolm, who lives in a dysfunctional family. He deals with the trouble of being the middle child while dealing with problems of being a teenager as well.

ALSO READ| If You Loved Manav Vij In 'Andhadhun', Add These Notable Works Of His On Your Watchlist

New Girl

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, New Girl is a comedy-drama show. The premise of the show narrates the life of Jess, a middle-school teacher. She moves into an apartment with three men after she finds that her boyfriend has cheated on her.

ALSO READ| 10 Movies Like 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' That You Can Watch If You Loved The Comedy Satire

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.