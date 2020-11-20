'Kumkum Bhagya' November 20, 2020 Spoiler: Alia Vows To Break The Family Again

A new turn of events in Zee TV’s serial Kumkum Bhagya have intrigued the audience. An interesting cliffhanger and twist in plot have had the viewers hooked. After finally getting the chance to reconcile with her daughter Rhea, Pragya faces new challenges. Read ahead to know the Kumkum Bhagya November 20, 2020 spoiler.

Kumkum Bhagya November 20 2020 spoiler

In the Kumkum Bhagya November 20, 2020, episode, Rhea will be consoled by her mother Pragya. She also suggests that she should not stay with her and Prachi should stay with her father so that she can make up for the time that was lost between the mother-daughter duo. But her grandmother says that no one would be leaving anywhere. They would all be living under one roof so that either of her granddaughters would not have to miss their parents.

On the other hand, Alia overhears this conversation and is not happy with the decision with everyone living in the same house. This way she will not be able to control Prachi’s life as she used to when they lived with Abhishek. She gets teary and vows that she will come up with something to break this happy arrangement. She also does not like how Pragya and Abhishek have rekindled their romance and have gotten back together.

Kumkum Bhagya so far

So far in the show, the viewers saw that Abhishek and Pragya are unable to reconnect because of the misunderstandings created by Alia and Priyanka. While Rhea has also been trying to get Ranbir to hate Prachi, but her plans fail as he rather starts falling in love with her. But Pallavi’s constant evil plans make sure that Ranbir and Prachi do not get married. He does not know that they are both sisters. He also does not know that both these sisters like him. To know what will unfold further, one will have to watch Kumkum Bhagya November 20, 2020 episode.

Kumkum Bhagya airs on Zee TV. The cast of the show includes Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Reyhna Malhotra, Mugdha Chaphekar, Naina Singh, and Krishna Kaul. The show has taken a leap of 20 years after Pragya, played by Sriti, and Abhishek, played by Shabbir, had separated.

