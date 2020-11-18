'Tom And Jerry' Movie Cast: Actors Who Will Be Seen In Awaited 2021 Movie

Tom and Jerry fans are thrilled as Warner Bros Pictures has released the trailer of the upcoming movie, that will involve the favourite cat and the mouse cartoons. The film is to release on March 5, 2021, and will be directed by Tim Story, and its trailer was released on November 17, 2020. Read along to know the actors that will be a part of the movie.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Tom And Jerry Post On Coronavirus Vaccine Cracks Up His Fans

'Tom and Jerry' movie cast

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz plays the role of Kayla in the movie. She is a young event planner who is planning the ‘wedding of the century’ at the finest hotel in New York when a mouse named Jerry decides to take up some space at the hotel. To curb any trouble caused by him, Kayla brings in an alley cat named Tom into the hotel. Moretz began her career in the year 2005 as Chelsea Lutz in the movie The Amityville Horror.

She also played roles as a child actor in Desperate Housewives, The Eye, The Poker House, Dirty Sexy Money, 500 Days of Summer, Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Her other critically acclaimed roles including Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass; a child vampire in the horror film Let Me In, then in the movies Hugo, Dark Shadows, 30 Rock and the role of Carrie White in the supernatural horror film Carrie. In the year 2014, Chloe Moretz was a part of the award-winning drama film Clouds of Sils Maria, wherein she played the role of Jo-Anne Ellis.

Also Read: 'Tom & Jerry Movie' Trailer To Release On November 18, Fans Say 'can't Wait'

Michael Anthony Peña

Michael Anthony Pena is playing the role of Terrance in the Tom and Jerry 2021 movie. Some of the most popular works of Pena include Crash, World Trade Center, Shooter, Observe and Report, Tower Heist, Battle: Los Angeles, American Hustle, Fury,The Martian, Collateral Beauty, My Little Pony: The Movie, Ant-Man and the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp. He also played the title role in Cesar Chavez and played the co-lead role in Netflix TV series Narcos: Mexico, first season.

Also Read: 'Tom And Jerry' Trailer Will Take Fans On A Fun Filled Journey In New York

Also Read: 'Tom And Jerry' Trailer Receives Major Backlash By Netizens, Fans Call It 'awful'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.