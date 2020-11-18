'Tom And Jerry' Trailer Receives Major Backlash By Netizens, Fans Call It 'awful'

Tom and Jerry, one of the most prominent childhood cartoon shows has now bought the Disney bait of making live-action renditions of previously famous IPs to ring the nostalgia bell amid fans and general audience. Warner Bros had previously announced the film back in 2019 with the release date set for 2021. The trailer for the same was launched recently which has received major backlash from fans all around the world. The situation as of now is similar to the film Sonic: The Hedgehog's trailer when it had initially released and caused havoc amid longtime fans who did not like the treatment of the character. Check out the trailer below -

Tom and Jerry take their cat-and-mouse game to the big screen. Watch the trailer for the new #TomAndJerryMovie now – coming to theaters 2021. pic.twitter.com/mk9tt850mP — Tom And Jerry Movie (@TomAndJerry) November 17, 2020

The latest iteration of the Tom and Jerry characters does not do a complete injustice to the originality and keeps the animation true to 2D. But, it brings those characters to the real 3-dimensional world and puts them together. However, the end-product, as seen in the trailer, looks to be a confusing iteration of the IP which does not know what audience its actually aiming at.

Naturally, fans have come forward and shared their concerns about the trailer. While some fans have described the trailer to be 'Awful', others have come forward and described the trailer to be 'weird and nonsensical'. Check out what fans are saying about the Tom and Jerry trailer below -

A Twitter user by the name @MasterofBillys took to the comment section of the trailer and wrote - 'The fact it takes place in the real world, has no cohesive story except for Tom and Jerry fighting like they've always done, and the fact that this trailer is stuffed to the brim with pop and rap songs...I can say I don't have high hopes at all for this movie'. Whereas, another user by the name @MToonster24 wrote - 'Part of me felt the humans would take away focus from Tom and Jerry whom the audience would be coming for, but this leans more towards the toons getting the real focus as they do what they were designed to do. Applying their antics to real world New York seems to work too.' Check out their reactions below -

Part of me felt the humans would take away focus from Tom and Jerry whom the audience would be coming for, but this leans more towards the toons getting the real focus as they do what they were designed to do.

Applying their antics to real world New York seems to work too. — MC the Toonster (@MToonster24) November 17, 2020

This looks awful!!! The whole point of Tom and Jerry is the slapstick cartoon violence. Its like they completely ignore it here. — Ralph (SAO LN Elitist) (@Rkraiem100) November 17, 2020

The fact it takes place in the real world, has no cohesive story except for Tom and Jerry fighting like they've always done, and the fact that this trailer is stuffed to the brim with pop and rap songs...I can say I don't have high hopes at all for this movie. — Mind Reader (@MasterofBillys) November 17, 2020

This is giving me awful flashbacks to the Rocky and Bullwinkle movie. Why are the characters CG? In fact, why is it live action? Who wanted this? — Benjamin ‘Camry’ L. #BLM (@realbcousin100) November 17, 2020

