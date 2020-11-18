'Tom And Jerry' Trailer Will Take Fans On A Fun Filled Journey In New York

Warner Bros recently premiered the Tom and Jerry trailer on YouTube. The short trailer is filled with funny sequences and showcases the iconic duo's journey in New York. Take a look at the Tom and Jerry trailer and read its review below:

Tom and Jerry movie trailer

Tom and Jerry trailer starts with a scene where the iconic duo is seen walking together hand in hand. You can count on me by Bruno Mars plays in the background and Jerry tells Tom that he is his best friend. A little unusual for the pair but then fans see Jerry asking Tom to cross the road to come and hug him. As Tom crosses the road, he gets run over by a bus and the song stops. Just in a mere few seconds of the starting of the trailer, fans can see Tom and Jerry return to their fun shenanigans. For any fan of the cartoon, this movie is set to impress.

In the next shot, fans see that the duo has arrived at a prestigious hotel in New York and the owners are planning a big wedding. The wedding is of utmost importance and the hotel is facing a mouse problem. Thus to exterminate the mice from the hotel, Tom is called in. This how the fun cat and mouse adventures start. The film also stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Ken Jeong and other actors to help fill in the gaps.

The good thing about the trailer, as mentioned earlier, is that any fan of the cartoon will love the iconic fights, chase and troubles the cat and mouse duo get themselves into. The main theme of the cartoon is intact and that is the best thing about the trailer. But there are a few troubling aspects of the movie that can be understood from the trailer. The mix of animation with real-world actors and places seems a bit of a miss. The two don't seem to complement each other and thus, we give 3/5 star ratings for this trailer.

Tom and Jerry movie release date

Tom and Jerry is directed by Tim Story and written by Kevin Costello. It casts Chloë Grace Moretz as Kayla, Michael Peña as Terrance and Rob Delaney as DuBros. The movie will release in the United States on March 5, 2021.

