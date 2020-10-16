'Wedding Crashers' Cast: Take A Look The Actors And The Characters They Play In The Movie

Wedding Crashers is an adult-comedy film that released in 2005. The film was directed by David Dobkin, written by Steve Faber and Bob Fisher. The storyline and the comic timing of the cast tickled the funny bone of the audiences. The film grossed over $280 million at the box office. If one is wondering about the cast of Wedding Crashers, this articles covers it all. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Wedding Crashers.

Here are more details about the cast of Wedding Crashers

Owen Wilson as John Beckwith

Owen plays the character of John who along with his friend Jeremy, gate crash weddings to lay their eyes on women and get intimate with them. John is a divorce mediator. John, further in the movie, falls in love with a girl called Claire Cleary. He leaves his womanising ways for her. He also is Jeremy’s best man at his wedding.

Vince Vaughn as Jeremy Grey

Vince plays the character of Jeremy who is the best friend of John Beckwith. Jeremy, too, is a divorce mediator along with John. He, too, accompanies John in gate crashing weddings and picking on women. Jeremy one-time-affair lover, Gloria, becomes possessive of him but eventually, they both get married in the end.

Christopher Walken as US Secretary William Cleary

Christopher plays the role of US Secretary William Cleary. His daughter’s wedding is also gatecrashed by John and Jeremy. His daughters become prey to john and Jeremy’s womanising ways.

Rachel McAdams as Claire Cleary

Rachel plays the role of Claire who is US Secretary William’s daughter. Further in the movie, she falls in love with John Beckwith. She learns about John profession which he had hidden from her before and gets upset with him and leave him. Later, when John sincerely apologises, she forgives him and they reunite.

Isla Fisher as Gloria Cleary

Isla plays the character of Gloria who is the second daughter of Secretary Willaim. What Jeremy treats like a fling, Gloria takes it seriously and gets possessive about him. She later confesses to him that she is in love with him and both get married in the end.

Bradley Cooper as Sack Lodge

Bradley plays the character of Sack who is Claire’s boyfriend. He is arrogant and an egoist. Sack Lodge is the one who breaks it out to Claire that John had hidden profession of being a divorce mediator from her.

Wedding Crashers is one of the funniest movies in Hollywood. The story revolves around two best friends who gate crash weddings to have sex with women. During one such gatecrashing, they meet two women who change their lives. To know how and what happens in the movie is something one will have to watch the movie for.

