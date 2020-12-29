Iggy Azalea To Give Her Ex Playboi Carti Another Chance To 'do Right' For Their Son

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's relationship has been making the headlines for quite some time now. Iggy Azalea’s recent Instagram stories were also an indicator that nothing is going well between the two in their relationship. In a recent turn of events, Iggy Azalea has now decided that she will be giving her ex Playboi Carti another chance for their son Onyx. This announcement has taken a lot of people and fans of Iggy Azalea by surprise. For all the people who are wondering about the relationship status of Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti, here is what she had to say about it.

Iggy Azalea to give ex Playboi Carti another chance for their son

According to a report by ANI, the Australian born rapper and songwriter Iggy Azalea has said that she is giving her ex Playboi Carti another chance to do things right with their baby son Onyx. Iggy Azalea had recently slammed her ex for not spending the holidays with their son and also for allegedly cheating on her. According to E! News, she has also revealed more details about her breakup with Playboi Carti where she has accused him of manipulating too.

One of the fans urged her to not fall back into his trap again after she announced that she will be giving her ex another chance for his son. Responding to this, Iggy Azalea cleared that she is giving Playboi Carti a chance to do right by his son and not for herself. She further added that her relationship with him is over. Iggy Azalea tweeted, “Girl I said he’s being accountable and we are giving him a chance to do right by his son - Not a chance to do right by me, ain’t no take backs on that! We done. Forever. Ever. Everrrr. Never everrr. Again. No. Nope.”

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's relationship

In her original Twitter spree, Iggy Azalea had slammed Playboi Carti for prioritising the release party of his new album ‘Whole Lotta Red’ over spending time with their nine-month-old son. She had also accused him of cheating. According to a report by Daily Mail, Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti started dating in late 2018. In June this year, she had revealed that she gave birth to their son Onyx. Iggy Azalea announced her split with Playboi Carti in October this year.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's son

