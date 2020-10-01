Iman Vellani To Play Kamala Khan In Ms. Marvel Series For Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is an upcoming Marvel series for Disney Plus. The studios were searching for an actor to play the lead character for quite a while now. Now, as per latest reports, the makers have found their lead actor in a teenage newcomer.

Ms. Marvel series gets it lead in Iman Vellani?

Marvel Studios has approached newcomer Iman Vellani to play the titular role in Ms. Marvel series. It will be her first major Hollywood project. Earlier, Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, along with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon boarded the project as directors.

Bisha K. Ali is the head writer of Ms. Marvel series. It will centre on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey. She made her first appearance in 2013 as Marvel’s first Muslim character to get her own title. With the upcoming show, it will become Marvel Studios’ first on-screen Muslim hero. Ms. Marvel series is expected to release in 2022.

Kamala Khan has the ability to alter her shape and size. She discovers that she has Inhuman genes in the aftermath of the “Inhumanity” storyline. Khan takes the mantle of Ms. Marvel from her idol Carol Danvers, following her taking over the job as Captain Marvel. Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan is said to enter the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) ahead in Captain Marvel sequel starring Brie Larson in lead.

Kumail Nanjiani expressed his thoughts on Iman Vellani’s casting in Ms. Marvel series on Twitter. The actor mentioned that her work will mean so much to many audiences, including himself. Nanjiani will debut in the MCU as Kingo in much-anticipated film, Eternals which is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021.

I just saw they cast Ms. Marvel and legit got teary eyed.



Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can’t wait. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020

Ms. Marvel is among the many series that Marvel is developing for Disney Plus and expanding the MCU. Recently Tatiana Maslany landed the titular role in She-Hulk series. The studio also gave Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury character his own show. WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye are a few series that are in development at Marvel for Disney Plus. All the series will be connecting to the MCU.

