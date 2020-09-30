'Marvel 616' To Explore Impact Of Marvel Comic Books In Pop Culture; Trailer Out

Marvel's 616 is a documentary series scheduled to debut on Disney+ and explores how the iconic Marvel characters have had an influence on the lives of many people. Longtime Marvel fans must be aware that '616' was coined by Alan Moore, a prominent comic book writer that referred the number as the Marvel Universe's standpoint in the multiverse. The first trailer for Marvel's 616 has been listed below. Check it out -

Marvel's 616 trailer

Marvel's 616 explores the legacy of the Marvel universe which has now spanned across decades, ranging from the comic book mythology to now being in blockbuster films. However, the latest Disney+ series will be majorly focusing on Marvel's comic book history and its impact on pop culture. It will be an anthology series consisting of eight different documentaries helmed by different directors who will explore the Marvel universe in a way that hasn't been done before.

Since Marvel films have become a household name for fans around the world, the exploration of its comic book counterpart's impact on people ina documentary format can put add on a layer of context for fans who have only known the Marvel history through films. The documentary series will be covering the storytelling, interview Marvel artists from around the world, reintroduce some of the forgotten heroes from the Marvel history, and more. The filmmakers on board for the same include David Gelb, Gillian Jacobs, Sarah Ramos, Andrew Rossi, Clay Jeter, Alison Brie, and more. The series will also explore the Japanese Spider-Man, a trailer for the same has also been released. Check it out below -

Marvel's 616 has been produced by Marvel's New Media in collaboration with Supper Club. It has been executive produced by Stephen Wacker, Harry Go, Sarah Amos, Shane Rahmani, and Joe Quesada. All eight episodes will start streaming on Disney+ on November 20, 2020. The episode list and directors for the same have been listed below -

“Japanese Spider-Man” Directed by David Gelb

“Higher Further Faster” Directed by Gillian Jacobs

“Amazing Artisans” Directed by Clay Jeter

“Lost and Found” Directed by Paul Scheer

“Suit Up!” Directed by Andrew Rossi

“Unboxed” Directed by Sarah Ramos

“The Marvel Method” Directed by Brian Oakes

“Marvel Spotlight” Directed by Alison Brie

