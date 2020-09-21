Ms Marvel To Be Helmed By Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah would work on the episodes of Disney+ Marvel series Ms Marvel. According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, the Bad Boys for Life director duo has also teamed up with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to helm the show. Ms Marvel revolves around the life of Kamala Khan, who is a Pakistani American teen. Moreover, the leading character would become Marvel Studios’ first onscreen Muslim hero. Here are further details about Ms Marvel that you must check out right away. Read on:

Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon to helm Ms Marvel

As per a report by Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has revealed that Kamala Khan would appear in future Marvel flicks as well. However, the Studios has been searching for an actor for Ms Marvel. Meanwhile, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah garnered positive response with the third instalment of Bad Boys franchise. The critically acclaimed movie emerged out as commercially successful and was the highest grosser of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have also worked on Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 and Rebel. On the other hand, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has received appreciation for A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, which follows the aftermath of an attempted honour killing in Pakistan. Moreover, the director has worked on Saving Face in 2012. It revolves around the topic of acid attacks on females in Pakistan. This also garnered the director an Academy Award. Furthermore, The Walking Dead, Titans, and The Punisher director Meera Menon would also be a part of the team.

Ms Marvel stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in pivotal roles. The makers have announced that it would premiere in 2020 itself. Marvel Studios has numerous upcoming releases to look out for. Some of them are Black Widow, Eternals, the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Additionally, Marvel Studios has been developing shows for Disney+ like Loki, Ms Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk to name a few.

