Brad Pitt Starrer 'Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind' Has Some Impactful Dialogues

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind is a 2002 drama film starring George Clooney, Sam Rockwell, and Julia Roberts. Brad Pitt has a cameo in the movie along with Matt Damon. The movie is directed by George Clooney himself. Take a look at some of the impactful dialogues fro the film.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

“When you're in a relationship it means you are obligated to give a shit.” SAM ROCKWELL - Chuck Barris

“I came up with a new game-show idea recently. It's called The Old Game. You got three old guys with loaded guns onstage. They look back at their lives, see who they were, what they accomplished, how close they came to realizing their dreams. The winner is the one who doesn't blow his brains out. He gets a refrigerator.” SAM ROCKWELL - Chuck Barris

Adapted by Charlie Kaufman from Chuck Barris' autobiographic memoir, the film shows game-show host Barris' (Sam Rockwell) adventures moonlighting as a C.I.A. assassin.

“When you are young, your potential is infinite. You might do anything, really. You might be Einstein. You might be DiMaggio. Then you get to an age where what you might be gives way to what you have been. You weren't Einstein. You weren't anything. That's a bad moment.” SAM ROCKWELL - Chuck Barris

The Dating Game host claims to have been recruited by Jim Byrd (Clooney), a C.I.A. operative who offers him a job as a hitman at the height of his popularity on TV. Roberts plays C.I.A. agent Patricia Watson, whom Barris meets on a trip to Finland to murder a target.

“All I think is if you can find work, stay healthy, find somebody to share it with, you're the ultimate success.” DICK CLARK - Himself

“Insane asylums are filled with people who think they're Jesus or Satan. Very few have delusions of being a guy down the block who works for an insurance company.” JULIA ROBERTS - Patricia Watson

A year after starring opposite George Clooney in Ocean's Eleven, Roberts appeared in Clooney's directorial debut, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

“Everything... everything is complicated. Nothing is black and white like that.” SAM ROCKWELL - Chuck Barris

