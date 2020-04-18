When Leonardo DiCaprio Spoke About The Real Flamethrower Used In 'OUATIH'

Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio appeared onscreen together for the first time in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood last year. Speaking to one of the channels, Leonardo revealed some of the details about the real flamethrower that was used in the movie. Keep reading to know what Leonardo DiCaprio said.

When Leonardo DiCaprio spoke about the real flamethrower

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood depicts the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles where a faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry. The film hit the theatres on July 26, 2019. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood stars Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Al Pacino, Like Perry, Lena Dunham, Timothy Olyphant, Margaret Qualley, Rumer Willis, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt in prominent roles.

In an interview with a channel, Leonardo revealed that he used the real flamethrower in the movie to burn the group of stuntmen dressed as Nazis. The actor said, “The first day I used that was a really hard day. All the greatest stuntmen in this town’s history showed up for that Nazi convention. It was amazing. I really had to blast them with a real flamethrower and torch all of them.” He continued, “That heat just wafted right back into my face. I started to get chronic headaches that day. I knew the flamethrower thing was coming back up again, but that was in the opener, thank God.”

In the movie, a flashback is shown where Rick Dalton (Leonardo’s character) was getting trained to use a flamethrower, and recoiling from the heat it generates. That was actually Leonardo DiCaprio's genuine reaction to the flamethrower. DiCaprio said, “All right, that’s too hot. Anything we can do about that heat?”, during the rehearsals and Tarantino thought it was funny, and left it in the movie.

