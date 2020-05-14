Producing Indiana Jones Led George Lucas To 'Star Wars' Prequel Series, Says Kathleen K

The president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, recently revealed the real reason why the Star Wars prequel trilogy was born. She said that the trilogy was introduced because filmmaker George Lucas felt "antsy" after the success of all Indiana Jones movies. It was Lucas who has famously started the Star Wars sci-fi franchise with the film, A New Hope in 1977. George Lucas then followed up with the sequels, The Empire Strikes Back in the year 1980 and Return of the Jedi in the year 1983. Read more to know about George Lucas and his history with the Star Wars film franchise.

Kathleen Kennedy reveals why George Lucas really came back to Star Wars

While having a conversation on Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Kathleen Kennedy said that George was keen on getting back in the director’s chair after producing the Steven Spielberg movies. She said that anybody like George and anyone who's a filmmaker would get antsy after a while at not being able to be on that floor telling stories, making movies, and his love of pushing the technology. She also mentioned that she was around him during the Indiana Jones movies. She feels that George Lucas never stopped thinking about whether he would do more Star Wars. She said that in Indiana Jones, George was not on the floor directing because it was not necessary due to the presence of Steven Spielberg.

About George Lucas' Star Wars movies

George Lucas started his Star Wars journey with A New Hope in the year 1977. He then went on to make The Empire Strikes Back in the year 1980 and Return of the Jedi. Years later, he came back to the sci-fi franchise with a prequel trilogy that included movies like The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith. Some of the Star Wars fans feel that George had given an amazing contribution to film franchise. They still keep talking about the franchise and keep sharing love and appreciation for the sci-fi series through their social media accounts.

