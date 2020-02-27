Steven Spielberg To Not Helm 'Indiana Jones 5'; THIS Person To Be The Next Director?

The ace director who is credited with starting franchise films like Jaws, Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones has been steadily making waves with his work over his career. However, it looks like one of his major franchises will now withness a never-seen-before change. It was recently revealed by an entertainment portal that the legendary director Steven Spielberg has stepped down from the director’s chair for the upcoming Indiana Jones 5. It is for the first time in 39 years that the franchise has had a change. Here is all we know about it so far.

Read Also| Steven Spielberg Is 'concerned' Even As He Supports Mikaela Spielberg's Adult Film Career

Ace director Steven Spielberg quits Indiana Jones 5

On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, director Steven Spielberg stepped down from his responsibilities of Indiana Jones 5. Steven Spielberg started the Indiana Jones franchise back in 1981 with the film Raiders of the Lost Ark. The first few films still remain cult classics with Harrison Ford portraying the role of Indiana Jones. It was reported that Spielberg left the project as he wants to pass on the torch to the new generation of directors so that they can bring a new perspective to the iconic hero.

Read Also| As Mikaela Chooses A New Career, Here's A Look At Her Father Steven Spielberg's Net Worth

After this, it was reported that director James Mangold who made the Oscar-nominated film Ford v. Ferrari is now in talks to with Disney to helm Indiana Jones 5. Apart from Ford v. Ferrari, James has also worked on the Wolverine franchise. He was the man who transformed the 2017 film Logan, which was a blockbuster and had grossed around $619 million globally.

Read Also| Steven Spielberg Birthday: Some Of The Best Directorial Works Of The Ace Filmmaker

Indiana Jones 5 was first announced by Disney in 2016 but the release of the film was delayed three times due to various reason. Now that Steven Spielberg is out, the film is expected to take longer to release than its set date of July 9, 2021. It is also reported that Disney is bringing in Jonathan Kasdan, who is the son of Raiders of the Lost Ark scriptwriter Lawrence Kasdan. It is also reported he started working on the script back in 2018.

Read Also| Mikaela Spielberg: Here Are 5 Lesser-known Facts About Steven Spielberg’s Daughter

(Source: Indiana Jones Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.