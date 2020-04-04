Disney's 'Mulan', 'The French Dispatch' And 'Indiana Jones 5' Get New Release Dates

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has affected the release date of several films. This includes Mulan, The French Dispatch and Indiana Jones 5, all falling under Disney banner. The company has now announced new release dates of these films. Read to know more.

Also Read | Disney Announces New Release Dates For Marvel Phase Four Films

Mulan, The French Dispatch and Indiana Jones 5 new dates

Disney has made changes to its long list of upcoming films. As movie theatres are close in several countries due to coronavirus scares, no new film is releasing any time soon. The changes in Disney’s release calendar include Mulan, The French Dispatch and the much-awaited Indiana Jones 5. Mulan new release date is July 24, 2020. The French Dispatch will hit the theatres on October 16, 2020. The long due Indiana Jones 5 will be out on July 29, 2022.

Mulan – July 24, 2020 (original March 27, 2020)

The French Dispatch - October 16, 2020 (original July 24, 2020)

Indiana Jones 5 – July 29, 2022 (July 9, 2021)

Also Read | The Final Trailer Of 'Mulan' Has Villains And An Epic Battle; Watch

Mulan is a live-action adaption of Disney’s 1998 animated film of the same name. It stars Liu Yifei in the title role, alongside Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li in supporting roles. It is an action drama film directed by Niki Caro.

I am Hua Mulan. I will bring honor to us all. See Disney's #Mulan in theaters March 27! Get your tickets: https://t.co/HlpIPdQYXs pic.twitter.com/5ytrMYhGL2 — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) March 5, 2020

Also Read | The French Dispatch Trailer Out, Wes Anderson And Bill Murray Return; Watch Here

The French Dispatch is a comedy-drama film with an ensemble cast. It includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Steve Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson. It is written and helmed by acclaimed filmmaker, Wes Anderson.

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

A film by Wes Anderson

In Theaters July #TheFrenchDispatch pic.twitter.com/RRDhZLHO7c — The French Dispatch (@french_dispatch) February 12, 2020

Also Read | Harrison Ford "can't Wait" To Reprise His Titular Role In 'Indiana Jones 5', Read

Indiana Jones 5 has been in talks for quite a long time. Its initial release date was July 10, 2020, which later changed to July 9, 2021, and now to July 29, 2022. Harrison Ford will return as Indiana Jones with James Mangold as the director.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.