Salman Khan To Produce A Trilogy Inspired By 'Indiana Jones' Franchise? Details Inside

Salman Khan is one of the most influential personalities of Bollywood and is followed by a number of fans. The star has been trending ever since he announced his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. But a number of sources have stated that his production house is all set to produce a trilogy inspired by Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones franchise. His production house, Salman Khan Films, is reportedly going to come out with the film that will be inspired by Ford’s character, which will be used as a reference point. Read more about Salman Khan’s production house backing the Indiana Jones-inspired trilogy:

SKF to produce a trilogy inspired by Indiana Jones

The star has managed to build a production house under his name that is going to produce an Indiana Jones-inspired trilogy. Reportedly, Salman is going to play the leading role in all the three films. It will surely be interesting to see Salman Khan portraying the character of the famous Indiana Jones. On the professional end, Salman Khan is prepping up for his upcoming Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Salman Khan's upcoming film

The film is supposed to hit the cinemas in the current year and the crew will be lead by Prabhudheva who is coming in for the project as the director. In this film, Salman Khan will be seen returning as a cop named Radhe. Sohail Khan, Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri will be collectively producing and funding the project which features Disha Patani, Salman Khan and south star Bharath in pivotal roles.

