'Inglourious Basterds' Cast Boasts Of Big Names Like Brad Pitt, Melanie Laurent: Full List

Inglourious Basterds cast list features some of Hollywood’s top-notch actors from Brad Pitt to Diane Kruger. The film is a war film that released in the year 2009. The story of the film is based on two plots to assassinate Nazi Germany’s leadership. The first one is planned by Shosanna Dreyfus, a French Jewish cinema proprietor while the other is planned by a team of Jewish American soldiers led by First Lieutenant Aldo Raine. Here’s a list of the cast of Inglourious Basterds and what characters they portray in the film.

The cast of Inglourious Basterds

Who is Aldo Raine based on?

Brad Pitt essays the role of Lt. Aldo Raine, one of Inglourious Basterds characters. He is also referred to as Aldo The Apache Raine. If you are wondering who is Aldo Raine based on? then the answer is that Aldo Raine is a homage to both the actor and WWII veteran Aldo Ray and the character Charles Rane from Rolling Thunder. Brad Pitt has starred in several films such as The Time Traveller’s Wife, Megamind, Kick-Ass, Happy Feet Two, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Irresistible.

Is Leonardo DiCaprio in Inglourious Basterds?

According to screenrant.com, Tarantino’s first option for the film’s villain was Leonardo DiCaprio. However, the director decided to have a native German-speaking actor play the role. Christoph Waltz essayed the role of Hans Landa in the film. Hans is a ruthless officer and is referred to as Jew Hunter. Christoph Waltz also featured in films such as The Three Musketeers, Muppets Most Wanted, Horrible Bosses 2 and The Legend of Tarzan.

Also Read: 'Yes God Yes' Cast List And The Characters That They Portray In The Film

Other Inglourious Basterds cast and characters

Melanie Laurent as Shosanna

Shosanna is a young Jewish cinema owner. Her family was executed by Landa. Melanie Laurent is a French actress and quite established in the French film industry. She received two Cesar Awards and a Lumieres Award. Melanie also featured in the films Now You See Me and Night Train to Lisbon.

Also Read: Aatma Ka Ghar 2 Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Harshvardhan Rane, Poorna, And More

Eli Roth as Donny Donowitz

Eli Roth essays the role of Donny a brooding member of the Basterds. Donny uses his baseball bat to execute Nazis. Eli Roth is known for his predominant works in the genre of horror. Eli appeared in films such as Cabin Fever, Hostel, Hostel: Part II, The Man with the Iron Fists and Knock Knock.

Michael Fassbender as Lt. Archie Hicox

Micheal Fassbender plays the role of a British paratrooper and a former film critic. Archie joins the Basterds in France. Some of Michael Fassbender’s films include A Dangerous Method, Shame, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men Apocalypse and The Light Between Oceans.

Also Read: International Rowdy Cast Is Headlined By Vikram, Nayanthara, And Nithya Menen

Also Read: 'Always Be My Maybe' Cast: Keanu Reeves To Ali Wong; Check Out Full List

Promo Image Credits: Still from Inglourious Basterds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.