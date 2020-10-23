International Rowdy Cast Is Headlined By Vikram, Nayanthara, And Nithya Menen

2016's Tamil sci-fi film titled Iru Mugan was dubbed in Hindi with the title International Rowdy and was released in 2017 after Zee Network acquired its dubbing rights. The film was also released in Telugu as well, titled Inkokkadu. The hit film was helmed by Anand Shankar while it was bankrolled by Shibu Thameens under Thameens Films banner. The Iru Mugan cast is headlined Vikram, Nayanthara, and Nithya Menen alongside multiple prolific actors in pivotal roles. Thus, read to know about the cast of International Rowdy to find out which actor plays which popular International Rowdy character in the film.

International Rowdy cast (Lead)

Vikram as Akhilan Vinod and Love

Kennedy John Victor, popularly known as Vikram, plays a double role of Akhilan Vinod and Love in International Rowdy. Vikram as Akhian essays the role of a suspended RAW agent who embarks on a mission to track down criminal scientist, Love. However, much to his surprise, Love turns out to be his doppelganger. On the other hand, Vikram as Love illegally supplies inhalers with drugs for terrorists in the film.

Nayantara as Meera Vinod

Polyglot South-Indian actor Nayanthara plays the role of Meera Vinod aka Rosy in the Anand Shankar directorial. Nayanthara as Meera plays protagonist Akhilan's wife in the film. However, she is also shown to be a leading computer analyst of RAW (Research and Analysis Wing).

Nithya Menon as Aayushi

Mersal film fame Nithya Menon plays the third lead in the film as Aayushi. Nithya as Aayushi essays the role of a junior RAW agent. As Akhilan gets suspended, the criminal case of Love is handed over to Aayushi while Akhilan is assigned to her as a deputy. The film showcases how the duo takes on Love and his alliances.

International Rowdy cast (Supporting)

Nassar plays the role of a RAW chief who assigns Akhilan to Aayushi as her deputy, Malik

Thambi Ramaiah plays the role of a Malaysian police officer, Muthaiah

Karunakaran plays the role of a scientist who works for Love, Peter

Riythvika plays the role of the kidnapped girl

