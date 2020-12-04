'Insidious The Last Key' Cast: Take A Look At The All The Actors Who Were In The Film

Insidious The Last Key is a horror movie that came out in 2008 and was directed by Adam Robitel and written by Leigh Whannell. This is the fourth instalment in the Insidious series of films and is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, and James Wan. The movie follows the story of Elise Rainier and her early days. Take a look at the cast of Insidious The Last Key:

Also Read | 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge'; Actors that were a part of the 2017 movie

Insidious The Last Key Cast

Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier

Actor Lin Shaye plays the role of Elise Rainier in the film. The story is based on her and her childhood home. She also has special powers and has come back to explore her past. Lin Shaye is a very well-known actor, she has also been seen in movies like 2001 Maniacs: Field of Screams (2010), Ouija (2014) and its prequel Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016), Tales of Halloween (2015), Abattoir (2016), The Final Wish (2018), Room for Rent (2019), and The Grudge (2020).

Also Read | Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi sent birthday wishes from entire cast, see celebration

Angus Sampson as Tucker

Actor Angus Sampson plays the role of Tucker in the film. Tucker and Specs help Elise find out more about her past and also document her experiences with ghosts. Angus is an Australian actor and has been seen in all of the Insidious films. He has also been seen in Winchester (2018).

Also Read | 'Mad Max: Fury Road' cast: List of actors in this action drama and other details

Leigh Whannell as Specs

Actor Leigh Whannell plays the role of Specs in the film. He is a very famous actor and has also been seen in all of the Insidious films. His famous movies are Upgrade (2018) and The Invisible Man (2020).

Also Read | Here is the Bengal Tiger movie cast list and everything you need to know about them

Insidious The Last Key Cast - Supporting

Spencer Locke as Melissa Rainier

Actor Spencer Locke appears as Melissa Rainier in the film. She is Elise's niece and Christian's youngest daughter. Spencer is an American actor who is famous for her role as Kylie in Cougar Town.

Caitlin Gerard as Imogen Rainier

Actor Caitlin Gerard essays the role of Imogen Rainier in the film. Imogine is Elise's niece and Christian's eldest daughter. She also holds the same powers as Elise. She was also seen in The Social Network.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.