'Mad Max: Fury Road' Cast: List Of Actors In This Action Drama And Other Details

Mad Max: Fury Road is a 2015 action-adventure. The movie is packed with drama and action. The film is directed by George Miller and written by George Miller, Brendan McCarthy and Nick Lathouris. The Mad Max: Fury Road characters are extremely unique and very well written and portrayed by the cast of Mad Max: Fury Road . If you are wondering who are the actors in this action-packed film, here is a list of all the actors and the characters they play in the movie.

Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky

Tom Hardy plays the role of Max Rockantansky in the film. Max is the lead in the movie. He is a drifter and one of the few survivors of the post-apocalyptic world. His character is fierce and tough and that perhaps is Tom Hardy's signature style anyway. Tom Hardy is no stranger to most of us as he has worked in a number to titled film and shows. He played the lead in the Marvel Superhero movie Venom recently. He also played a titular role in the British series Peaky Blinders.

Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa

Charlize Theron also plays one of the leads in the film. Charlize's characters name in the movie is Imperator Furiosa. She is a rebel and is at war with a tyrant who controls the water supply in the movie. Charlize Theron has worked in a number of films as an actor but she has even produced a couple of films herself. She is an oscar-winning actor who is praised for most of her roles. Some of her notable works are Snow White and the huntsman, Arrested Development, The Addams Family and Tully.

Hugh Keays-Byrne as Immortan Joe

Hugh Keays Byrne plays the role of Immortan Joe in the movie. Immortan Joe is the antagonist in the film who takes control over the land's water supply or of what's left of it. Hugh Keays-Byrne was born in India in the northern territory of Kashmir. This actor later moved to Australia and is now one of Hollywood's oldest actors. Some of the notable works of Hugh are The Blood of Heroes, Moby Dick, Resistance, Secret Valley and Farscape.

Other titular Mad Max: Fury Road characters

Zoë Kravitz as Toast the Knowing, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as The Splendid Angharad, Riley Keough as Capable, Abbey Lee as The Dag and Courtney Eaton as Cheedo the Fragile. These actors play the five wives of Immortan Joe in the movie. Mad Max: Fury Road has more actors who play other important characters in the movie who can be seen in small roles are.

Nicholas Hoult as Nux

Josh Helman as Slit

Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus

John Howard as The People Eater

Richard Carter as The Bullet Farmer

Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic

Jennifer Hagan as Miss Giddy

Megan Gale as The Valkyrie

Melissa Jaffer as Keeper of the Seeds

