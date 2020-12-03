Here Is The Bengal Tiger Movie Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Bengal Tiger is an action-comedy Telugu film released in the year 2015. The film was written and directed by Sampath Nandi and was produced by K. K. Radha Mohan. The plot of this film revolves around a man who steps that ladder of success and the movie has a lot of good humour along with a touch of romance. Even though the film received mixed reviews from the critics, it managed to do well at the box office. The cast of Bengal Tiger includes some experienced actors. Let us have a look the Bengal Tiger cast.

Bengal Tiger movie cast

Ravi Teja as Akash Narayan

Ravi Teja has played the lead role of Akash in the cast of Bengal Tiger movie. He plays the role of a young man who starts pursuing success and romance as the film unfolds. He is one of the most experienced actors in the film whose career has spanned for nearly three decades. Some of his latest films were Disco Raja, Nela Ticket and Awe.

Tamannaah as Meera

Tamannah Bhatia is a very well-known face all over the south Indian cinema as well as the Hindi cinema. She has played the lead role in the Bengal Tiger movie cast opposite Ravi Teja, in the role of Meera. She has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films in her film career. While she has worked in a number of famous films, her most popular films come in the form of Bahubali series, which broke many records. She made her debut in 2005 in Chand Sa Roshan Chehra at the age of 15.

Raashi Khanna as Shraddha

Rashi Khanna has played another prominent character in the cast of Bengal Tiger. She is well known in the Telugu film industry and mostly works in Telugu and Tamil film industry. Her latest film was World Famous Lover, released earlier this year.

Boman Irani as Chief Minister Ashok Gajapathi

Bomani Irani has played another major character, Chief Minister Ashok Gajapathi in the Bengal Tiger cast. He is one of the most veteran actors in the film, with his career spanning to over nearly two decades. He has played memorable characters in many successful films such as 3 Idiots, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Main Hoon Na, Lakshya and many more.

