Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi Sent Birthday Wishes From Entire Cast, See Celebration

Star Plus' serial Anupamaa has caught the audiences' fancy really fast. The cast of Anupamaa is also widely loved by the audiences for their performances in the serial. Recently, on the occasion of Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi's birthday, the entire cast of Anupamaa took to Instagram to send heartfelt birthday wishes to him. Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Chakraborty, director Romesh Kalra, Sudhanshu Pandey among others wished the Anupamaa producer a very happy birthday. Scroll below to see their posts.

Anupamaa cast sends wishes on Rajan Shahi's birthday

Rajan Shahi's birthday was a much-awaited event for the cast of Anupamaa as all the actors have uploaded pictures and videos to send him heartfelt birthday wishes on Instagram. The lead actor of the serial Rupali Ganguli uploaded a video of her wishing the Anupamaa's producer. In Rupali Ganguly's video, she is heard saying happy birthday in a sing-song manner. She wished him a lifetime of happiness in the video. In Rupali Ganguly's video, she also described Rajan as a fabulous human being.

Director of Anupamaa Romesh Kalra also uploaded a picture on Instagram on the occasion of Rajan Shahi's birthday. He uploaded a picture with the lead actors of Anupamaa standing alongside Rajan. He also shared pictures of some BTS of Anupamaa. Romesh Kalra's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from Anupamaa's BTS.

Anupamaa actor Madalsa Chakraborty also shared a video to on the occasion of Rajan Shahi's birthday. In the background, the instrumental music of the 'happy birthday' song can be heard. In the caption, she said that Rajan is an inspiration to them all.

The male lead of the show Anupamaa Sudhanshu Pandey took to his Instagram stories to wish Rajan Shahi. He reshared a video from co-star Paras Kanawat's account where the entire cast and crew of Anupamaa is wishing the producer of the show. He also reshared birthday wishes from a fan account.

Paras Kalnawat, too, took to Instagram to share a picture of him with Rajan Shahi to send him birthday wishes. The picture was from the birthday celebration organised for him. In the caption, he wrote that he is blessed to have gotten the chance to work with Rajan.

Anagha Bhosle also shared a picture to wish Rajan Shahi heartfelt birthday wishes. She also shared a string of pictures and videos from Rajan's birthday celebration. In the caption, she thanked him for giving her the part of Nandini in Anupamaa.

Image courtesy- @anupamaa_fanpage Instagram

