Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey Was 'strangled To Death'; Know Details

Social media influencer Alexis Sharkey was strangled to death, confirmed the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on January 19, 2021, reported E! Online. Alexis' body was found along a roadway after she went missing over the Thanksgiving holiday. The autopsy report of the 26-year-old Instagram influencer will be available after law enforcement concludes its homicide investigation.

On November 20, 2020, Alexis’ body was found by the city workers off a highway in Texas. She was reported missing days before she missed a movie date with her friends. According to the outlet, her family members were concerned that the influencer didn’t post on social media for 12 hours. Alexis’ family and friends have been waiting for answers as they found her remains and are mourning her death. Alexis’ mother Stacy Clark Robinault took to her Facebook handle and wrote, “We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you've extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!".

In an interview with KHOU11, Alexis’ best friend Tanya Ricardo expressed her shock over the incident. She said she doesn’t understand the act of throwing her on the side of a road, naked, like garbage. She said no one gets away with something like this. Many of her family members speculated that foul play could be involved with the influencer’s death.

While speaking to ABC13, Alexis’ mom Stacy expressed that her daughter was ‘murdered’ and told that it’s her ‘mother’s gut’ for her suspicions. She further added that she learned to trust her gut when she was young as a mother. She concluded that her gut won’t let her down.

According to NY Post, several of her friends spoke about her relationship with hubby Tom. She was allegedly planning for a divorce and had grown afraid of him lately, reported the outlet. Tom later claimed that there was no rift between the couple. NY Post reported that Alexis’ mother Stacy once said in December that she had to fight Tom for access of his late wife’s body after he stopped communicating with her family for two weeks. The outlet wrote that the Houston Police Department has not filed any charges and have made no arrests. They further concluded that the matter is still under investigation.

Image Source: Alexis Sharkey's Instagram

