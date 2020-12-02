Alexis Leigh Sharkey, A 26-year-old Instagram Influencer, Found Dead On The Side In US

Recent reports have revealed that the 26-year-old Instagram influencer Alexis Leigh Sharkey has passed away. A report in the local news website of Houston, Click2Houston has revealed that a woman’s body was found on the side of a road in Houston and she was identified as local Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey on Monday, November 30. The cops, who identified the 26-year-old by her full name, Alexis Leigh Robinault, stated that the said the body was found Saturday around 8:30 a.m. on the side of Red Haw Lane. Read on to know more about the Instagram model’s death.

Read | Ellen Page of 'Umbrella Academy' comes out as transgender, says 'My name is Elliot'

Instagram influencer found dead

Sharkey was a 26-year-old Instagram model who had over 46,000 followers on the platform. According to her Instagram handle, Sharkey reportedly worked with Monat, a hair and skincare company. She has promoted many of their products on her Instagram handle. She was a skincare and luxury product enthusiast as she often posted pictures with them. Her Instagram handle reveals that she was also a fan of Prada, a luxury fashion brand.

Alexis Leigh Sharkey's Instagram post from November 22 was her last one. She posted a mirror selfie, where she is seen adorned in a black two-piece bikini. Fans of the Instagram star are leaving heartfelt messages on her Instagram handle.

Read | How this Instagram model is helping 'suspicious' women find if their partners are cheating

Alexis Leigh Sharkey’s husband

According to Click2Houston, the Police said Sharkey's body had no visible wounds. Hence, the information about the cause of death is still not out. An autopsy is being conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. However, in an interview given to ABC13, Sharkey’s mother, Stacey Clark Robinault, said that she suspects foul play. She said that she has a gut feeling that her daughter was murdered.

She said that her ‘mother's gut’ had never failed her in life and she had learned to trust it as a mother. She made a Facebook post thanking the public for their support and added, "Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!!” She stated to ABC that her daughter had gone missing on Friday. She also stated that she had learned about her disappearance the next day from her daughter's husband, Tom Sharkey, who had called to say he hadn't heard from her since Friday.

Read | Sunny Leone posts a new video on Instagram, calls herself 'a good student', watch

Source: Facebook

Read | Charli D'Amelio lost thousands of followers after uploading a YouTube video, find out why

According to Tom’s Facebook account, he and Alexis got married in December 2019. He is a consultant at West Texas. The association’s Facebook page that describes its mission as "to provide information relevant to West Texas regarding travel, culture and life.” Tom took to his Facebook to pay tribute to his late wife. Many fans have been accusing Alexis Leigh Sharkey's husband of being involved in her death.

Source: Facebook

Image Source: Alexis Leigh (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.