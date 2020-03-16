The Debate
Taylor Swift Trivia: Interesting Facts About The Singer That Will Leave You Surprised

Music

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful artists in the world. Over the course of her career, her fans have got to know some interesting facts about Tay Tay.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful artists in the entertainment industry. The country music sensation turned pop star has come a long way since her debut. Taylor Swift has produced seven studio albums to date. So take a look at some fun and interesting facts about Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift’s fun and interesting facts

1. One million records sold in 2019

Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album Lover in 2019. The record was extremely successful. Taylor Swift’s Lover was the only album in 2019 to sell one million pure copies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Also read | Taylor Swift Stunned Her Fans In These Outfits During The Reputation Tour; See Pics

2. Her lucky number is 13

Taylor Swift’s fans or Swifties, as they are referred to, are aware of the fact that Taylor considers the number 13 as her lucky number. The Blank Space singer makes sure that each of her albums has a connection to ‘13’. According to some fans, each of her albums' first song has a 13-second introduction as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

3. Youngest artist to top country music chart

Taylor Swift’s song Our Song was written by her when she was only 14 years old. The song went on to bag the No.1 spot on the Country music charts and even was named Video of The Year at the CMT Music Awards in 2008.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Music Video (@___music.___.lover.___) on

4. Her dad owns a Christmas Tree Farm

Taylor Swift’s father owns a Christmas tree farm in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Blank Space singer grew up at the farm and she even considers Christmas as her favourite holiday. No wonder Taylor Swift ended up writing a song titled Christmas Tree Farm.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Also read Taylor Swift Has Set Some Major #hairgoals With These Red Carpet Hairdos, See Pics

5. Created SNL history

According to a media portal’s report, Taylor Swift made history on NBC’s Saturday Night Live as she became the only guest to write his or her own monologue. She titled her monologue as “My Monologue Song”. The song included jokes about Kanye West and Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by swiftieLover❤ (@shainyswiftie) on

Also read | Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Fan Interactions, Including 1989 Secret Sessions

Also read | Taylor Swift Left Her Fans Speechless With Her New Avatars In These Music Videos

 

 

First Published:
