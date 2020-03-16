Taylor Swift Trivia: Interesting Facts About The Singer That Will Leave You Surprised

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful artists in the entertainment industry. The country music sensation turned pop star has come a long way since her debut. Taylor Swift has produced seven studio albums to date. So take a look at some fun and interesting facts about Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift’s fun and interesting facts

1. One million records sold in 2019

Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album Lover in 2019. The record was extremely successful. Taylor Swift’s Lover was the only album in 2019 to sell one million pure copies.

2. Her lucky number is 13

Taylor Swift’s fans or Swifties, as they are referred to, are aware of the fact that Taylor considers the number 13 as her lucky number. The Blank Space singer makes sure that each of her albums has a connection to ‘13’. According to some fans, each of her albums' first song has a 13-second introduction as well.

3. Youngest artist to top country music chart

Taylor Swift’s song Our Song was written by her when she was only 14 years old. The song went on to bag the No.1 spot on the Country music charts and even was named Video of The Year at the CMT Music Awards in 2008.

4. Her dad owns a Christmas Tree Farm

Taylor Swift’s father owns a Christmas tree farm in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Blank Space singer grew up at the farm and she even considers Christmas as her favourite holiday. No wonder Taylor Swift ended up writing a song titled Christmas Tree Farm.

5. Created SNL history

According to a media portal’s report, Taylor Swift made history on NBC’s Saturday Night Live as she became the only guest to write his or her own monologue. She titled her monologue as “My Monologue Song”. The song included jokes about Kanye West and Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas.

