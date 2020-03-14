Are Taylor Swift's Legs Worth A Whopping $40 Million? Read To Know

Taylor Swift is a mainstream artist working in the music industry and thus, it is not uncommon for her to get involved in various rumours mills. Various rumours about Taylor Swift have been doing the rounds from time to time through various click-baiting websites who tend to get viewers' attention by spreading atrocious rumours. One of such rumours revolved around Taylor Swift not having a belly button. But the most notorious rumour surrounding around Taylor Swift is when various news portals started to report that her legs have been insured for $40 million.

Also read: Taylor Swift's best rehearsal pictures from the Reputation tour with Shawn Mendes & others

Tayor Swift's legs are worth $40 million?

For a star having a reported net worth of over $500 million, it won't be outrageous to know that Taylor Swift had her legs insured for $40 million. Back in 2015, an entertainment news portal had reported that Taylor Swift had gotten her gets insured for $40 million, $20 million per leg. Though it wasn't the first time an A-list star was subjected to such rumours, the outlandish nature of this specific rumour spread like a wildfire.

Also read: Taylor Swift stunned her fans in these outfits during the Reputation tour; see pics

But back then, the rumours were shot down by Taylor Swift's representation team very quickly. Taylor later made an Instagram post which addressed the situation funnily. Taylor was scratched by one of her many cats back in 2015 and the singer-songwriter then went on to Instagram and jokingly said how her cat now owes her $40 million. The post has since been deleted but it is quite evident that Taylor Swift had her fun with the rumour.

Also read: Taylor Swift has set some major #hairgoals with these red carpet hairdos, see pics

Also read: Taylor Swift bags top spot on Google's 2020 list for most searched women in music

Also read: Taylor Swift knows how to steal the limelight at any Halloween party, here's proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.